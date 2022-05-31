The Pistons Pulse: Omari’s NBA Draft Combine Takeaways & “Sheed or Sham” Returns

Charles Barkley isn't scared of saying whatever he thinks, the man will let any team or player have it if he feels like it makes sense. Barkley's call it like you see it attitude has always endeared him to NBA fans in a media role, even if it might earn him some scorn from stars of the current era. And one of the franchises on the receiving end of a few tongue lashings from Barkley since the start of this season has been the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Brooklyn Nets could be looking to make major changes during the offseason. Their front office obviously isn't happy with the way they bowed out in the playoffs. They won the play-in series and were then swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round. That Nets-Celtics series was expected...
The 2022 NBA Finals is set to kick off later this week as the Golden State Warriors face off against the Boston Celtics. As the Finals draw near, the Warriors will be led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. However, there's another player who has emerged as a legitimate threat for Golden State.
Frank Gore is not going to play in the NFL in 2022, but the former Pro Bowl running back is still signing with a team. Gore will sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, according to Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group. That will allow him to retire as a member of the organization, which is something that he recently said is important to him. The Niners are planning to have a ceremony with Gore on Thursday afternoon.
The Detroit Pistons are a rebuilding team, and it is quite likely that they are focused on building a contender for the future. They drafted Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and they also have a variety of other solid young players such as Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Stewart that could develop into something special.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are now one of the best duos in the NBA. This was not always the case, and many suggested that the Celtics should break up the duo. Tatum even referenced this while hugging Brown after the duo reached the NBA Finals. It is very rare...
Former UNC basketball standout Jawad Williams has officially called it a career. And what a career it has been.
After spending four years at North Carolina and concluding his college career with a national championship, Williams went undrafted and began his international career that would last until 2022. He spent 17 seasons professionally, including a stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2009-10.
Williams played overseas in Spain, Japan Israel, France, Turkey, Greece, Italy, and Japan before calling it a career. He played for several different organizations, traveling the globe and even reuniting with former teammates like David Noel and Sean May during...
Despite the Oklahoma City Thunder potentially having an impressive young trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren next season, Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo has heard some teams believe the Thunder will stay committed to tanking next season for a chance to get Victor Wembanyama in his recent article.
Charles Barkley spent much of the 2021-22 NBA season taunting the Los Angeles Lakers, and he does not appear set to stop anytime soon. Barkley recently appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” and was asked about the Lakers’ hire of Darvin Ham as head coach. Barkley praised Ham, but essentially said he was taking on an impossible situation due to the age of the roster.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport went on the Pat McAfee Show to dish on where Odell Beckham Jr will likely play in 2022 and what the hold up on a deal is. The absolute frenzy of the NFL offseason has seemingly died down, but that doesn’t mean top-tier talent remains available on the open market.
The WNBA season is approaching the one-month mark, and there have been plenty of exciting plays, performances and games to witness so far. Along with the action on the hardwood, a number of players have stood out with their eccentric fashion choices. Vibrant ensembles, luxury clothing brands and stylish accessories...
Click here to read the full article. Yessss! Showtime has set a summer premiere date for NYC Point Gods, a feature-length documentary on the enduring impact of New York City point guards who honed their craft on the city’s playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and ’90s.
The pic from Showtime Documentary Films and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom tips off at 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, on the premium cable net.
NYC Point Gods features a who’s who of point guard deities: Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, Rafer Alston and God Shammgod....
