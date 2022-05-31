ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Junction, MN

Minnesota Highway 37 Roundabout Project Starts June 20

By Steve Tanko
 4 days ago
Work crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are getting ready to start a project that will impact many drivers who take the "Iron Range Shortcut". June 20 is the date that work will commence on Highway 37 as project engineers install a roundabout at the Intersection where 37 intersects with...

KOOL 101.7

Highway 61 Bridge Work Near Duluth To Impact Traffic June 7

The work will only happen for one day, but officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation expect it to have major impacts on traffic along North Shore Drive. On Tuesday, June 7, road construction crews will be on site at the Stewart River Bridge on Highway 61. That site work will necessitate the closure of the highway for longer-than-usual stretches of time.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

New all-time record set for Rainy Lake water level

Early Friday morning, the Rainy Lake water level rose higher than the 1950 record of 1112.95 feet, measured at Bear Pass and Fort Frances. After going down briefly, Rainy Lake officially surpassed the record level Friday afternoon. The water is expected to continue rising through at least mid-June. If there is normal to above-normal precipitation in June, the water could rise even longer.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
boreal.org

FLOOD UPDATE: More Emergency Grade Raising and National Guard Arriving Thursday

From the Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center • June 2, 2022. An additional 50 National Guard soldiers will be arriving in International Falls this evening to assist with the ongoing flood response. The Koochiching County Emergency Response Teamis is also getting additional sandbag machinery and with the additional National Guard members present, can expand sandbag operations to help meet community need. Sandbag operations at Kerry Park will be expanded to include two shifts between the hours of 6 am through 10 pm, with bags available to the public between 8 am – 8 pm, starting on Friday, June 3. Neighbors in the area may see and hear activity earlier than usual; we ask for your patience and understanding for this temporary inconvenience. If residents need assistance with sandbags for their property, call the non-emergency number of the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office at 218-283-4416.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett passes away

Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett has passed away surrounded by friends and family after a brief battle with a terminal illness. The nature of the illness was not shared. Councilor Van Net was elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2021 to the 4th District. She was the first Native American to serve as city council president. She had been running for state senate as well, but had dropped out of the race on May 13.
boreal.org

'Pure devastation': Rainy Lake residents fill sandbags, fight exhaustion as floodwaters rise

A sandbag wall and gas water pumps protect Gary Potter’s home along Rainy Lake outside International Falls. Photo courtesy of Gary Potter. Homes are flooding, docks are under 5 to 6 feet of water, propane tanks are floating in the water and roads and campsites are closed on Rainy Lake along the Canadian border as residents continue to battle rising floodwaters, with no relief in immediate sight.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
KOOL 101.7

Confused Tourist Left Me Speechless With Question On North Shore Scenic Drive

Hey, we love tourists. We really do. It's obviously a huge industry in our beautiful Northland. I always try to be kind and helpful if someone asks directions or needs some info. Still, sometimes encounters make you shake your head. Like when tourists ask when the whales migrate by. Or like when tourists get too close to wild animals. This exchange had me actually feeling sorry for this lost tourist.
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

NBC purchases Superior City Center building

After outgrowing its IT and operations center on South Tower Avenue, National Bank of Commerce in Superior announced a major real estate purchase to accommodate the company’s growing footprint. NBC has closed on the purchase of the old city hall at 1409 Hammond Ave., not to be confused with...
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Here’s What Should Happen With The Nettleton School Building In Duluth

Nettleton Elementary School opened up in the Central Hillside neighborhood of Duluth in 1907. The building has also been vacant since 2013. There are still a few buildings that sit empty in Duluth and I just hope that someday they will be occupied again. According to the Duluth News Tribune, the school was actually named after a man named William Nettleton. Nettleton was a pioneer and a politician. He even ran for Mayor of Duluth once and some even consider him a founder of Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Deer River Post Office closed following Mondays storms

Deer River, MN-- The Deer River Post Office is closed following Monday’s severe weather. The Post Office, located on 1st Ave NE said no mail had been damaged due to the storms. USPS delivery services are not impacted, and the mail will go out as usual. Deer River customers...
DEER RIVER, MN
lptv.org

Strong Storms in Deer River Cause Extensive Damage

People in portions of the Lakeland viewing area are cleaning up after strong storms moved through the Northland on Memorial Day. The devastation was severe in some areas, including in Deer River. In the city, strong wings caused extensive damage in a residential area in town. Homes and garages were...
DEER RIVER, MN
lptv.org

Deer River Neighbors Help Each Other Recover After Tornado

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 107 miles per hour caused extensive damage in Deer River on Memorial Day. The town and its citizens are left to ask one question: what now?. “The storm started approaching and we were in the house and...
DEER RIVER, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth NWS confirms third tornado from Memorial Day storms

Monday, May 30th featured severe thunderstorm activity across much Minnesota with several tornadoes. The Duluth National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes in the Northland. All were EF-1 tornadoes, and none were attributed to any fatalities or injuries. The latest addition to the list was a tornado in Hinckley with...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Protestors in Duluth Wear Orange Demanding Rep. Stauber Votes for Gun Reform

DULUTH, Minn.- Enough is enough – that was the message from protestors near Representative Pete Stauber’s (R MN-08) office in Duluth Friday, sporting the color orange for Wear Orange, or National Gun Violence Awareness Day. They join the growing calls for gun reform across the nation. Signs protestors...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Wisconsin State Parks Look For Volunteer Help; Sign Up Easier Than Ever

Wisconsin is home to 66 state parks - giving residents and visitors a chance to get up-close and personal with all that the outdoors have to offer. Locally, we're blessed to have two of those state parks in our area here in Douglas County: Amnicon Falls State Park and Pattison State Park are located just on the outskirts of Superior, providing a chance for afternoon (or, even hour) getaways.
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Monday evening’s storms caused power outages for many across the Northland. As of 7:30 Monday night, Minnesota Power is reporting 77 active outages impacting 14,608 customers. Those outages are mainly in the Grand Rapids and Western Minnesota areas. Crews are estimating power...
bemidjinow.com

EF 1 Tornadoes confirmed in Deer River and Cass County’s Poplar Township

Tree and power line work will continue in areas of Cass County hard-hit by Monday’s storm. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said several townships and cities such as Lake Shore, Remer, Backus and Pine River, are reporting damages, especially in Poplar and Byron townships, where a radar-indicated tornado was reported.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

