Minnesota Highway 37 Roundabout Project Starts June 20

From the Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center • June 2, 2022. An additional 50 National Guard soldiers will be arriving in International Falls this evening to assist with the ongoing flood response. The Koochiching County Emergency Response Teamis is also getting additional sandbag machinery and with the additional National Guard members present, can expand sandbag operations to help meet community need. Sandbag operations at Kerry Park will be expanded to include two shifts between the hours of 6 am through 10 pm, with bags available to the public between 8 am – 8 pm, starting on Friday, June 3. Neighbors in the area may see and hear activity earlier than usual; we ask for your patience and understanding for this temporary inconvenience. If residents need assistance with sandbags for their property, call the non-emergency number of the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office at 218-283-4416.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO