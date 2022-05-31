Mesa council candidates explain how to balance rural, urban lifestyles

A primary election is Aug. 2 for candidates in Mesa City Council districts 4, 5 and 6, with terms expiring in January 2027.

Candidates filing for a seat in each district are:

District 4: Jenn Duff (incumbent), Trista Guzman Glover and Nathaniel Ross;

District 5: Alicia Goforth;

District 6: Scott Somers and Darla Trendler.

As the primary election nears, the Independent is conducting Q&As with each council candidate to get their opinion on various topics having to do with the city of Mesa. In this installment are the answers to “How can the city balance the needs of residents with horse property and a rural lifestyle and those who prefer a more urban lifestyle?”

As the election gets closer, keep an eye on yourvalley.net/mesa-independent and the print edition of the Mesa Independent for more from the Q&A series.

For the following, candidate Alicia Goforth didn’t respond to emails.

***

Scott Somers

Scott Somers, 54, is a firefighter, paramedic and professor of practice. He has lived 27 years in Mesa District 6.

How can the city balance the needs of residents with horse property and a rural lifestyle and those who prefer a more urban lifestyle? : Unique neighborhoods are part of what makes Mesa a dynamic city that can fit the needs of any sort of lifestyle and people of all ages from retirees to students and young families. During my time on council, we worked for two years with residents to create a new general plan that builds diverse neighborhoods like Eastmark, Lehi and the Desert Uplands. Whether urban or rural, my focus is maintaining safe, clean, and vibrant places for people to live.

***

Darla Trendler

Darla Trendler, 49, is a small business owner. She has lived in Mesa for 22 years.

How can the city balance the needs of residents with horse property and a rural lifestyle and those who prefer a more urban lifestyle?: Mesa started as an agriculture and livestock community and it is important to remember those roots while also balancing our modern needs. I value hearing from all stakeholders and will work hard to listen and learn from residents who know the unique needs of our neighborhoods. What makes sense in one area of the city may not be advantageous in another area, especially in District 6, so I will prioritize communicating with neighbors and getting input from people in our community who have expertise in livestock and our community’s heritage.

***

Jenn Duff

Jenn Duff, 62, is vice mayor of Mesa and a small business owner. She has lived in Mesa for 62 years.

How can the city balance the needs of residents with horse property and a rural lifestyle and those who prefer a more urban lifestyle?: Mesa is quickly becoming one of America’s larger cities. It is approximately 138 square miles and therefore it is a city that has a place for people who want a suburban, rural or urban feel. Strategic zoning and an engaged public process will provide appropriate transitions from one type of property to another when those situations arise.

***

Trista Guzman Glover

Trista Guzman Glover, 33, works as a faculty associate. She has lived in Mesa for six years.

How can the city balance the needs of residents with horse property and a rural lifestyle and those who prefer a more urban lifestyle?: The city can have different zoning overlays for various communities. In more urban areas, they should adopt form-based code to promote infill projects. In rural areas, they need zoning overlays to complement the existing neighborhoods. It is vital to maintain Mesa’s past as we look to the future.

***

Nathaniel Ross

Nathaniel Ross, 21, is a biology graduate student at ASU. He is a lifelong Mesa resident.

How can the city balance the needs of residents with horse property and a rural lifestyle and those who prefer a more urban lifestyle?: The city should balance the needs of residents with diverse lifestyle situations by ensuring that residents have access to city services regardless of ZIP code. This includes services from accessible public transportation options to responsive public safety resources. Mesa is a big city with the feeling of a small town. Our downtown district is not the typical urban setting of high-rises and stadiums, and I want to maintain that feeling for future generations. I believe downtown Mesa can be the place to bring people from urban and rural lifestyles together, and build community within the city.