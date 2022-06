Cairo, NY- On May 24, 2022, state police from the Cairo barracks responded to a residence on County Route 39 in the town of Cairo for a report of a domestic in progress. When troopers arrived at the location, the suspect fled the area in a black Chevy pick-up truck. Investigation revealed that the suspect, Joel Couvertier, age 40 from the town of Cairo, physically assaulted, choked and prevented the victim from calling 911. The physical assault occurred in front of three minors. Troopers learned that Couvertier had a valid Order of Protection against the victim and the children in the residence.

CAIRO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO