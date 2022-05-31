A complete list of all league selections for baseball players in Butler County

Larry Coombes, 79, of Douglass, KS, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 in Wichita, KS. Memorial gathering 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Private burial will take place at a later date at Douglass Cemetery Douglass, KS. Larry was born in Wichita, KS on October 17, 1942, to the late Margaret Emilie (Wintz) and Lewis Edward Coombes. He was a retired farmer and had also been a rural mail carrier. Larry was also quite the handyman always having a project he was working on. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and in his later years watching NASCAR. On June 29, 1963 he married Connie (Hensley) Coombes. She preceded him in death. He is survived by: daughter, Sheri Grissom of Durango, CO; son, Kevin Coombes and wife Angie of Douglass, KS; sister, Marjorie Fox and husband Brian of Mulvane, KS; grandchildren, Jace McCaffree, Collier Coombes, Kendall Coombes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice 313 S. Market Wichita, Kansas 67202 or Douglass Public Library 319 S Forrest St, Douglass, KS 67039.

DOUGLASS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO