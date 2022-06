PRESCOTT – The Nevada County Farmers Market will hold their season opening event this Friday, June 3rd from 8:30am until sold out. The main market day each week will be held on Fridays. As farmers have produce ready and available, they will periodically be set up on other days throughout the week to make sure their produce does not spoil before being able to be sold.

NEVADA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO