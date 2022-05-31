ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Cunningham wins communication award

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana was recently nominated for two Communicator Awards (‘Immersive & Experiential’ and ‘Best Host’) in the Virtual/Remote Event category for the production of ‘Registration Night Live.’ Registration Night Live was a unique live event that occurred via the college’s official Facebook page. The Registration Night...

Davis, Eason, Ware Awarded April R. Love Foundation Scholarships

The April R. Love Foundation has awarded $3,000 in scholarships to students Eva Davis, Montavius Eason, and Richard Ware. Foundation Vice-President Magigor Love said the scholarship program aims to help students with the cost of furthering their education and that selected students represent the core principles of the Foundation’s mission. “The April R. Love Foundation works with community partners to promote activities, programs, and initiatives that encourage health and wellness, education, and charitable emphasis within the community,” Love said. “These students represent those values. We hope the scholarships can provide additional aid with the cost of their education, as well as show them that within our community people give back to value education, and someday they can pay it forward.”
HOPE, AR
Arts Council Announces 2022 – 2023 Membership Drive and Party

Hope, Ark. – The Southwest Arkansas Arts Council announces their 2022-2023 Membership Drive. “Life is sometimes hard. Things go wrong, in life and in love and in business and in friendship and in health and in all other ways that life can go wrong. And when things get tough, this is what you should do. Make good art” ~Neil Gaiman.
HOPE, AR
Murray earns Honors Scholarship

HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Taylor Murray has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,400 per academic year. Murray is a graduate of Arkansas High School. She is the daughter of Justin and Loryn Murray. Taylor plans to pursue an Associate of Arts degree in General Education at UAHT.
TEXARKANA, AR
Summer reading program under way

PRESCOTT – Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition. Summer meal sites are frequently held at libraries, camps, churches or schools. While kids receive a meal at the library, they can also stay active and continue learning with the summer reading program and books. The Arkansas no kid hungry program gives them the opportunity to eat a nutritious meal and stay on track during the summer so they don’t fall behind when they return to school.
PRESCOTT, AR
Retirements announced by Hope Public Schools

Hope Academy of Public Service EAST instructor Jackie Brady, seated right, the one looking comfortable, retired from public education in May and was prompted “benched” by the faculty and HAPS Principal Dr. Carol Ann Duke, as HPS Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley looked on, with the gift of a custom reminder of her tenure at HAPS. Brady established the innovative project-based EAST program at HAPS and was named the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year in April.
HOPE, AR
Main Street El Dorado reveals official MusicFest lineup

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It was an exciting evening for the city of El Dorado as community members gathered at the square for the big reveal of the official 2022 MusicFest lineup on Thursday, June 2, 2022. MusicFest is coming back to the streets of El Dorado October 7th and 8th; two days, four […]
EL DORADO, AR
Farewell Christian - Dr. Mary Piekos, M.D.

The survey is an update to one they conducted in 2015 and it takes less than five minutes to complete. Mother of east Texas murder victim arrested for assault on officer. The mother of a murder victim in east Texas has been arrested in the Zwolle area. Crews battle house...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Arkansas Heart Hospital opens in Texarkana

Arkansas Heart Hospital is bringing its internationally renowned care to Texas. The hospital has opened its first out-of-state facility at 3930 Galleria Oaks Drive in Texarkana. The 21,000-square-foot building will include a full-service cardiology clinic and, by early 2023, an ambulatory surgery center. “Our expansion into Texas is yet another...
TEXARKANA, TX
You Can See 9 Great Bands This Weekend In Texarkana

From the red dirt sounds of "Colten Hagler" to the rock of "Crooked Halo" you can find some great bands to check out this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos as well so you can not only see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
My Husband is a Miracle

Life can certainly be full of twists and turns. And sometimes those occurrences happen in the blink of an eye, and life is never the same. Joseph “Glynn” Fuller experienced not one, but two, life-altering events that changed the course of his life but didn’t shake his faith.
TEXARKANA, TX
Real Estate: House and land on Columbia 405 sell for $500,000+

Real estate transactions filed May 13 - May 24 in the Columbia County Circuit Clerk's Office. A residential sale totaling $528,000 highlighted this cycle of real estate transactions. A 2,012 SF house on Tall Timber Drive in Magnolia changed hands March 13 for $255,000. Julius Easter and Kendra Easter sold...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
What Road In Texarkana Is In The Worst Condition?

We want to know, where the worst roads are in Texarkana?. From what most people tell me, the roads around Arkansas High need a lot of work as well as the College Hill area. I travel down Jefferson often and the end by the high school is in big need of repair. The 50th street area from Jefferson all the way to UPS is beyond bad. It is full of potholes and some area doesn't even look like there is any asphalt left on the road at all.
TEXARKANA, TX
‘A Change is Gonna Come’

On North Market Street in Shreveport is a long-forgotten hotel that played an important but obscure role in the American Civil Rights struggle. In the early ’60s, a dubious incident at the hotel – now the Royal Inn – involved one of the most popular musical entertainers in America, Sam Cooke.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Pat Rhoads

Mrs. Pat Bright Rhoads, age 74 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 2, 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
HOPE, AR
11th annual Corvette show rolls in to Jefferson

Admission for Tyler residents is $1 and $2 for non-residents. Tyler’s Recreation’s Park Manager, Kandice Johnson said they are only accepting cash. Caught on camera: Anderson County sergeant uses radio cord to save deputy’s life. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. On Friday, former Anderson County Deputy Bradley...
TYLER, TX
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, June 2, 2022: Trains and tracks

Regular readers know that we’re fans of Amtrak. Sometimes, we’re fans in the way people have sympathy for an ailing pet. The Texas Eagle was as much as 12 hours behind schedule by the time the northbound train from San Antonio to Chicago reached Marshall, TX on Tuesday. This was the result of the derailment of another train near Taylor, TX, then a track maintenance issue, then another freight train breakdown near Marshall. If we’d been riding the Eagle on Tuesday, we would have been pretty upset even knowing that train isn’t something to use in the United States if you’re in a rush. The Eagle already takes 32 hours to go from San Antonio to Chicago. If the United States was a nation with a modern rail passenger system, it would be a 6-7 hour trip. But let’s set aside the passenger issue. Rail transport through Texas is a pretty important issue if your factory or big business is waiting on, well, anything. If you or your retailer is complaining about supply chain issues and looking for a root cause, there it is. Our freight rail system is vital to the nation’s economic well-being, and there’s plenty of evidence that it’s falling apart. One need look no further than Waldo to realize the problems we face. On Wednesday, a log truck ran into a train on in infrequently used crossing on U.S. 82 near the PotlatchDeltic mill, injuring one driver. This is 2022. There’s no good reason why any railroad track should cross any United States highway in 2022. We’ve had decades to build overpasses and underpasses along major routes to eliminate trains and vehicles from interfering with each other. How is it possible that trains have been running through Waldo for 140 years, and Waldo still has no highway overpass? The same might be said for West Main and North Vine streets in Magnolia. There’s an undeniable need for a rail construction program in the U.S. on a scale of the interstate program. It’s needed to create a national network of high-speed passenger trains, and to create a seamless freight network that can haul massive, heavy loads from coast-to-coast. This is something our state and federal legislators need to care about.
MAGNOLIA, AR
David Wayne Farren Listed in SBC Abuse Investigation

Was David Wayne Farren Named in Southern Baptist Abuse Report?. David Wayne Farren, a former head pastor of the Anchor Church in Texarkana, Arkansas, sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and another young girl he met at church in 2013 while serving as their youth pastor. Other congregations in the Texarkana region where he worked as a pastor and youth director were Heritage Baptist Church, Trinity Baptist Church, and Faith Church. Farren pleaded guilty to ten counts of sexual assault in 2017 and was sentenced to 180 months in prison as part of a negotiated plea deal. He is required to register as a sex offender upon his release from the Arkansas state prison.
TEXARKANA, AR

