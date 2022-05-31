ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Hans Von Spakovsky talks Georgia elections

accesswdun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHans Von Spakovsky with the Heritage Foundation...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Ronald “Ron” Kendrick Coffey

Ronald “Ron” Kendrick Coffey, age 73 of Mount Airy, Georgia, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022. Born in Hampton, South Carolina on August 19, 1948, he was a son of the late Charles Coffey & the late Ann Thurman Coffey Ott. Ron was a retired veteran of the United States Army & the United States Air Force after 20 years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Ron spent 10 years in law enforcement with the last 3 years as a Federal Agent at Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas and after moving to Mount Airy he was a former corrections officer with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Department. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, & grandfather. Ron was an accomplished Author with 2 novels & 1 book of poetry, a local playwrite, and enjoyed singing karaoke. He was a member of the Grant Reeves V.F.W. Post # 7720.
MOUNT AIRY, GA
accesswdun.com

DNR preparing to address summer safety on the waterways

Following a deadly Memorial Day weekend on Georgia's waterways, officials are preparing for how they will ensure safety during the summer months. "We just have to go back and try to do some more education and remind people that safety has to come first when you're in that boat," said Mark McKinnon, spokesman for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Doctor: Pennsylvania's Fetterman also has cardiomyopathy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The cardiologist for John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania who is recovering from a stroke, disclosed Friday that the candidate also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. The acknowledgment was the first public comment by a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy