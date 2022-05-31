Hans Von Spakovsky talks Georgia elections

Ronald “Ron” Kendrick Coffey, age 73 of Mount Airy, Georgia, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022. Born in Hampton, South Carolina on August 19, 1948, he was a son of the late Charles Coffey & the late Ann Thurman Coffey Ott. Ron was a retired veteran of the United States Army & the United States Air Force after 20 years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Ron spent 10 years in law enforcement with the last 3 years as a Federal Agent at Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas and after moving to Mount Airy he was a former corrections officer with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Department. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, & grandfather. Ron was an accomplished Author with 2 novels & 1 book of poetry, a local playwrite, and enjoyed singing karaoke. He was a member of the Grant Reeves V.F.W. Post # 7720.

