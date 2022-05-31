ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Jubilee tribute at Stonehenge sparks row as Druids and Pagans moan images of the Queen projected onto the ancient monument are 'offensive'

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Stonehenge tribute to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee has sparked a Twitter row as Druids complain that the projected images are ‘offensive’.

English Heritage has illuminated the stone circle on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire with eight images of the Queen’s glorious 70-year reign - from her 1953 coronation to the present - to mark the national milestone.

But the official account of Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 programme has triggered a furious Twitter debate about whether the tribute is ‘offensive’ to Druids.

Druids are nowadays spiritualists who believe in a range of gods, religious ceremonies and a ‘hippy-type’ love of nature. They usually hit the headlines during the Summer Solstice, when hundreds of them flock to Stonehenge in mid-June to celebrate the longest day of the year.

‘Is the Stonehenge tribute to the Queen offensive to Druids?’, the Jeremy Vine On 5 account tweeted today. ‘Seven images of Her Majesty have been projected onto Stonehenge, to celebrate the jubilee. But it’s a sacred space for druids, so is this tribute offensive?’.

In response, hundreds of people have raged against the tribute – while others have called the row ‘daft’.

One piped up: ‘Seriously? On Stonehenge? A place of worship for Druids? Okay.’

Another tweeted: ‘As a pagan who has visited this intensely spiritual “church”, I am disgusted it is being used like this’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbvEZ_0fvnFkT900
The illuminated stone circle on Salisbury Plains, Wiltshire, included a black and white photograph of the now 96-year-old at her coronation in June 1953, when she was just 27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrPuW_0fvnFkT900
The official account of Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 programme has triggered a furious Twitter debate about whether the tribute is ‘offensive’ to Druids
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019wV4_0fvnFkT900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RH7bZ_0fvnFkT900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30An1A_0fvnFkT900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQvd2_0fvnFkT900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXfcq_0fvnFkT900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xk9Jd_0fvnFkT900
Hundreds of people have raged against the tribute – while others have called the row ‘daft’

What are Druids? And why do they gather at Stonehenge on the Summer Solstice?

Druids are nowadays spiritualists who believe in a range of gods, religious ceremonies and a ‘hippy-type’ love of nature. They usually hit the headlines during the Summer Solstice, when hundreds of them flock to Stonehenge in mid-June to celebrate the longest day of the year.

For hundreds of years, people have held festivals, bonfires, picnics, Maypole dancing and other celebrations on the Summer Solstice.

Many people visit Stonehenge, the monument in Avebury Wiltshire that dates back to between 3,000 and 1,600 BC, on the longest day of the year.

Although people do not know why Stonehenge was built, it is a significant meeting spot for pagans.

Pagans have traditionally believed Midsummer's eve to be the time when the veil between this world and the next is thinnest, and when fairies and mythical creatures were most powerful.

A third raged: ‘And did you ask or consider Britain's Pagan community, to whom the stones are sacred, before you did this? Almost certainly not. Did you consider that the stones were erected by our Pagan ancestors eons before the Norman kings? HAVE SOME RESPECT!!!’.

One added: ‘Conflating a modern British monarch - and everything they represent in the current political environment - with ancient societies who in no way acknowledged any of the political boundaries we currently live with is a disservice to public history. Plays into some ugly narratives’.

But others were bemused by the debate, with one user saying: ‘Oh ffs. Why won’t we all just stay indoors so we don’t offend anyone by accident’.

Another person posted: ‘Stonehenge has nothing to do with the Druids of ancient times. That’s a story concocted nearly 200 years ago when folk knew nothing about ancient Britain before the Romans recorded what they saw. Stonehenge was built far, far, far earlier than the Druids’.

One added: ‘isn’t this like projecting her image onto a church? I doubt people would be offended by it as it’s not permanent’.

And another tweeted: ‘Stonehenge has nothing to do with the Druids of ancient times. That’s a story concocted nearly 200 years ago when folk knew nothing about ancient Britain before the Romans recorded what they saw. Stonehenge was built far, far, far earlier than the Druids’.

The illuminated Stonehenge included a black and white photograph of the now 96-year-old at her coronation in June 1953, when she was just 27.

The Queen’s love for animals was also celebrated within the photos, which include her riding a horse and walking her beloved corgis in the 1960s and 1980s.

In one image from the 1960s the Queen, who has been riding since the age of three, was seen racing her horse wearing a smart riding jacket and headscarf.

Another shot depicted her walking some of her corgis at the Cross Country course on the second day of the Windsor Horse Trials in 1980.

The monarch wore a colourful navy, white and gold headscarf while watching her horse Barber’s Shop win at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2017, in a more recent photo.

Other pictures used in the celebrative light show included shots of the monarch’s colourful wardrobe.

One stone showed the Queen in a polka-dot marigold printed pleated dress and a matching turban-style hat during a state visit to Mexico in February 1975.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZARHZ_0fvnFkT900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ubbh_0fvnFkT900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1SIT_0fvnFkT900
Others were bemused by the debate, with one user saying: ‘Oh ffs. Why won’t we all just stay indoors so we don’t offend anyone by accident’

More recently she wore an elegant pink coat, with striking black buttons and a flower-adorned hat on a joint engagement with the Duchess of Cambridge to King’s College London in 2019.

While English Heritage manages the Stonehenge site, the monument is owned by the Crown and the National Trust owns the surrounding land.

The charity is also hosting family events across many of its sites nationwide until June 5 and will be part of the nationwide beacon lighting on June 2.

Previously Stonehenge was lit up with photos to celebrate eight ‘unsung champions of heritage’ who continued working on community, heritage and arts projects during the Covid crisis in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: A snub for the Queen of celebrities: Buckingham Palace REJECTS Kim Kardashian's pleas to attend the Platinum Jubilee official party after reality star flew to London with boyfriend Pete Davidson for the celebrations

She may be the Queen of celebrities, but Kim Kardashian's dream of joining the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK have been dashed. Despite her best efforts, officials at Buckingham Palace have rejected her pleas to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday. Representatives for the star,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Vine
Daily Mail

The world's press is amazed by 'pillar of strength' Queen Elizabeth and Britain's spectacular pageantry at Trooping the Colour on Platinum Jubilee

From Ireland to India, and Argentina to America - newspapers around the globe honoured Queen Elizabeth as she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee today. Beaming photos of Her Majesty graced the front pages of most news sites as readers as far apart as New York and New Delhi revelled in a show-stopping day of British tradition and pageantry to rival the best in the world.
FRANCE
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pagans#Moan#Uk#Twitter#English#Salisbury Plain#Channel 5#The Jeremy Vine
Daily Mail

My hell living as a royal: Former Qatari princess found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella described lonely 'golden cage' in final interview and how prince had wooed her despite 28-year age gap - before she was forced to sell jewels after bitter divorce

A former princess of Qatar who was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Marbella opened up about her 'nightmare' life as a royal in her final interview just weeks before her death. Princess Kasia Al Thani, 45, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: An unspoken transition has begun

For raw symbolism this Jubilee weekend, it will be hard to beat the gold State Coach. This notoriously uncomfortable vehicle will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the climax of the Jubilee weekend - the pageant that will travel the coronation route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Weighing...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
AFP

Harry and Meghan join royals at jubilee service for Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Friday joined the royal family for their first public appearance in Britain in two years, at a Platinum Jubilee service for Queen Elizabeth II's record-breaking 70 years on the throne. Royal officials said the appearances had left her in "some discomfort" and on Friday confirmed she will not attend the showpiece flat-racing event The Derby at Epsom on Saturday.
U.K.
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

The royal SHUSH from Aunty Meghan! Duchess of Sussex cheekily puts her finger to her lips as she tells young royals to be quiet during Horse Guards Parade - as she and Prince Harry are seen for first time at Queen's Platinum Jubilee

An animated Meghan Markle appeared to playfully 'shush' a group of young royals as she made her first appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, from a window overlooking Horse Guards Parade in central London. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, chatted with 11-year-old Savannah Philips and her sister Isla, 10, together...
U.K.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy