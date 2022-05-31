A royal washout! One of UK's first Platinum Jubilee street parties is forced inside by heavy rain as organisers are warned to come up with a Plan B with downpours forecast for weekend

One of Britain's first street parties marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was rained off today, while tourists in London taking a look at preparations for the celebrations also got a soaking amid heavy downpours.

A group of residents decked out a road in Newcastle-upon-Tyne with bunting and Union flags for their celebration today, but they had to pick up their chairs and dash inside a community centre when the heavens opened.

Greggs donated food for the event on Roman Avenue in the Walker area of the city - with around 40 people eventually enjoying sausage rolls, pies and sandwiches inside the St Martin's Centre as live music played.

And as the UK prepares for the four-day weekend, those planning street parties in the South on Sunday were urged to come up with contingency plans amid fears over more rain which could also hit the Jubilee Pageant.

The Met Office said meteorologists are tracking a plume of warm air developing over the continent that could 'glance the far South East on Saturday and Sunday, which would bring with it the risk of some showers'.

More 12 million people across Britain will be hoping for good weather as they celebrate Her Majesty's seven-decade reign with some 200,000 street parties due to be held for the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday.

And conditions are likely to be fine for most of the UK with bright and sunny weather – but forecasters said those planning outdoor gatherings in the South should start 'considering what your options might be' if it does rain.

The weather is expected to be good in much of Britain for the bank holiday days of Thursday and Friday with highs of 22C (72F) and both days mainly dry and bright with long spells of sunshine albeit with some patchy cloud cover.

An ice cream van with no customers next to rain-soaked tables at a Jubilee party in Newcastle which was rained off today

An early Platinum Jubilee street party in Newcastle today was rained off and instead held in a local community centre

A Platinum Jubilee street party in Newcastle is washed out today as people had to gather in a community centre instead

Greggs donated food for the event on Roman Avenue in the Walker area of Newcastle which had to move inside

Around 40 people enjoyed sausage rolls, pies and sandwiches inside today after the party in Newcastle was rained off

Rogan Bowman, five, waves a flag as those attending the washed-out party in Newcastle today gather indoors instead

Local residents enjoy the Platinum Jubilee street party inside after the outdoor event in Newcastle was washed out today

The group in Newcastle were determined to carry on with their celebrations today despite the rain as live music played

Doris Scowen has been the tea lady at the centre in Newcastle for 51 years and even met the Queen during a visit in 1974

Settled weather is on the cards for most parts of the UK on Saturday and Sunday with sunny spells - but the South East could see heavy showers, depending on how the plume of warm air develops to the south of the country.

Speaking about the forecast for Sunday, Met Office spokesman Ollie Claydon told MailOnline: 'It's really confined to the real South of England that could see showers. But actually for a large proportion of the UK, Sunday is looking like a good day, especially the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland with bright conditions.

Boris Johnson reins in killjoy councils over Jubilee street parties

Boris Johnson has urged killjoy councils to be as 'flexible and accommodating as possible' following a crackdown on Platinum Jubilee street parties.

The Prime Minister's remarks yesterday came after it emerged local authorities are denying applications made after deadlines and even restricting the hanging of bunting and flags in some areas.

'We obviously recognise it's important for councils to be able to plan around events, but as we set out in our guidance we want councils to be as accommodating as possible and accommodate short notice requests where they can,' a No 10 spokesman said. 'We want councils to be as flexible and accommodating as possible to ensure that as many people as possible can mark what is an incredibly important day in our history.'

The Prime Minister's intervention comes after reports of red tape being placed on Britons planning to celebrate 70 years of service by the Queen.

West Berkshire council has banned flying flags and bunting from lamp posts over fears they could snap or cause injury – potentially putting them at risk of blame.

Rochford District Council in Essex also warned local residents not to put up bunting and if they do it could stop residents having their bins collected.

'It's just the South of England that's looking at a chance of showers coming up. The uncertainty is how a plume of warm air interacts with the conditions.

'That's what could bring the showers over the South of England on Sunday, that's what causing this uncertainty this far ahead. For a good proportion of the UK, Sunday's looking OK - so it's really just that southern bit.

'If you were to draw a line south of the M4. that's giving an indication. The thing to cover at the moment is that uncertainty, because if that warm plume doesn't come up and get to the south coast more favourable conditions will come through.

'But it's worth highlighting that the risk - if it does make that move up to the South of the UK - is there for Sunday and obviously with street parties being outside, it's worth considering what your options might be if that scenario does come out, and it's important to keep an eye on the forecast with that uncertainty as things might become more favourable.'

Back in Newcastle, the group were determined to carry on with their celebrations today despite the rain as sandwiches were served and live music played.

Suzanne Wellington, 49, chief executive of the St Martin's Centre, said: 'It's all about celebrating the Queens reign and bringing everyone together. It's been quite a lot of work to organise. We set a lot of it up outside but with the weather being as it is we had to move it indoors.

'We do a lot of events here and it's great to bring people together on an occasion like this. We've had a donation from Greggs and they've provided all of the food which is great.

'We had it today because we had to have it when the hall was available in case the weather was bad which has proved useful. It's also about bringing the community together here because on the Bank Holiday a lot of them will be with their families.

'The community spirit is absolutely fantastic and it's good to see. Even when he had to dash inside we had that British spirit of picking chairs up and cracking on.'

Doris Scowen has been the tea lady at the centre for 51 years and even met the Queen during a Royal visit to the region in 1974.

Tourists on The Mall take a look at the scenes in the rain today ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

People walk down The Mall in the rain today with Buckingham Palace in the background ahead of the Platinum Jubilee

Sightseeers and tourists shelter with umbrellas outside Buckingham Palace in London today during rain showers

People stand under umbrellas near Buckingham Palace today as rain falls on the capital before the Jubilee celebrations

Tourists on The Mall take a look at scenes in the rain today ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations from Thursday

Sightseeers and tourists shelter with umbrellas outside Buckingham Palace in London today during rain showers

A tourist takes a selfie on The Mall in London today with Buckingham Palace in the background as rain falls in the capital

People shelter from the rain under an umbrella as they walk along The Mall in London in the rain today

Sightseeers cross The Mall in London during rain showers today ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

People stand under umbrellas near Buckingham Palace today as rain falls on the capital before the Jubilee celebrations

Sightseeers cross The Mall in London during rain showers today ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The 88-year-old said: 'It's very good to be able to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with everybody. This centre does wonderful things and it's nice for people to come together.

'I run the tea club on a Tuesday and I have done since the 1970s. I still remember meeting the Queen and it was a real lovely moment. I'm a big supporter of her and the monarchy and I think she's doing a wonderful job especially with all of the trauma with her family. It's a really important day and I'm sure everyone else will have fun.'

The group sang along to old classics Whatever Will Be, Will Be and Stand By Me by tribute act The Baldy Holly Band. Some even took to the floor to have a dance while the music played into the afternoon.

Ms Wellington's mother Mary Wellington, 78, a retired caterer from Hayden Bridge in Northumberland, said: 'My husband volunteers here and he's in the kitchen today. I'm in the spirit today and so is everyone else.

'It's a shame we had to come inside but that hasn't stopped us. I think it's very important that we celebrate the Queen and her reign. A lot of the elderly people and myself can remember the day she became Queen in the 1950s, I was eight years old.

'It's very fitting because the weather was awful that day too. I think it's really great that we still have a Queen and that we'll have a King next. Everyone is smiling and we're here to make sure everyone has a good time.'

People in the rain on High Street Kensington in West London today as the capital is hit by downpours

People hold up umbrellas as they try to avoid getting soaked while out punting on the River Cam in Cambridge today

Tourists try to avoid getting drenched along the picturesque River Cam as heavy rain hits Cambridge this morning

People hold up umbrellas as they try to avoid getting wet while out punting on the River Cam in Cambridge today

The Met Office said a cool and unsettled start to the week is set to make way for a largely dry latter half, with the possibility of isolated showers for some areas.

Today will see a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and showers around the UK, with most areas expected to see rain at times – and the most persistent downpours set to fall over Northern Ireland.

However some of the better weather today will be over parts of Wales and West and South West England where showers should fade, leaving fine weather for the afternoon.

Tomorrow will see unsettled weather continue, with early rain in the West before showers fall more widely later on along with a risk of hail and thunder in central and south-eastern areas. Temperatures will probably peak at about 20C (68F) in the South

Conditions will be far more settled from Thursday, with good spells of dry and fine weather for most areas, especially in the South.

A low pressure system will introduce some showers to north-western areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, but forecasters said there is uncertainty around exact locations and timings.

They added that central and northern areas look likely to see some showers on Friday, while areas further south should get the best of any sunshine, with temperatures probably peaking at 22C (72F) in the South East.

Settled weather is expected for most areas on Saturday and Sunday, but that is when the risk of rain for the South East arrives – although it depends on how the plume of warm air develops.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: 'While it may be an unsettled start for some with showers for northern and western areas, many areas will see generally settled conditions over much of the long Jubilee Weekend, with plenty of dry weather and good spells of sunshine.

'Temperatures will be widely into the low 20s, feeling warmer in the sunshine, although temperatures will drop off quickly into the evenings.

2012 -- A Diamond Jubilee party is held in Kensington, West London, on June 4, 2012 as people celebrate ten years ago

2002 -- A Golden Jubilee street party in Liverpool in 2002 as families celebrate the Queen's long reign

1977 -- People mark the Queen's Silver Jubilee in the UK in 1977 in Salford in one of 12,000 parties held for her that year

'The main source of any uncertainty for the weekend itself is to do with how far a plume of warm air to the south encroaches over southern areas of the UK.

'At present it's looking like it could glance the far South East on Saturday and Sunday, which would bring with it the risk of some showers, although the heaviest showers look likely to be contained over the continent.'

There is also no sign in the forecast that the UK's hottest day of the year so far will be beaten over the coming fortnight, with the current 2022 record being May 17 when London Heathrow Airport got up to 27.5C (81.5F).

Meanwhile the British Beer & Pub Association predicts more than 90million pints will be sold across the four days, which it said will be a £150million boost to the industry and £29million payment to the Treasury in VAT and duty.

How the nation will mark Queen's 70 years on the throne: Days of joyous Jubilee celebrations will start with birthday parade, see royals visit EVERY corner of UK and end with 200,000 street parties... so how will YOU celebrate?

People across the UK are preparing to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the four-day weekend from this Thursday, with a series of major events scheduled - from Trooping the Colour to a special Pageant.

Britons will also be able to celebrate the nation's longest-reigning monarch with a series of outdoor parties on Sunday, while there will be a televised concert on the BBC from Buckingham Palace the day before.

The Queen is expected to delight crowds with a double appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony - at the start of celebrations after Trooping the Colour on Thursday, and after the Pageant parade finale on Sunday.

The monarch is also hoping to be able attend the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday, with her wider family including - it is expected - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew.

The Queen, 96, is also set to spend time with the Sussexes, who are bringing their children Archie and Lilibet over from the US - and could meet Lili for the first time as she celebrates her first birthday on Saturday.

On Sunday, thousands of people will gather across the country as more than 85,000 Big Jubilee Lunches and street parties are staged in celebration of the Queen's record-breaking 70 year reign.

Royal Family members will also visit every corner of the UK over the weekend for official engagements - with William and Kate going to Wales; Edward and Sophie travelling to Northern Ireland; and Anne to Scotland.

Here, MailOnline looks at the programme of events over the four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday:

TODAY AND TOMORROW

No official celebrations planned, but hundreds of ongoing events are being held across the UK by museums, art galleries and hotels to mark the Jubilee - with a full list of 652 public events before Thursday available here.

The Tower of London's Superbloom - 20 million seeds planted in the moat to create a spectacular meadow - opens from Wednesday until September and features a family-friendly slide for visitors to shoot down into the attraction.

THURSDAY

Trooping the Colour (from 10am, flypast at 1pm)

The official programme for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle this Thursday, which is due to begin at around 10am at Buckingham Palace.

More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the Household Division will stage the display on Horse Guards Parade in London, with the colour trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards.

Some 400 musicians from 10 military bands and corps of drums will march amid pomp and pageantry.

The Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, at Horse Guards Parade in London last Saturday

The Royal Family will travel from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to the parade ground in carriages at about 10.30am, with the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal on horseback.

Plans are said to be in place either for the Queen briefly to inspect the troops on the parade ground or from the balcony with the Duke of Kent, or to only appear on the balcony with the royal family for a special flypast afterwards.

If the Queen does delegate her salute duties at Trooping to another family member, it will be the first time she has done so in her 70-year reign.

Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, William and the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will be on the balcony for the flypast which is due to take place at about 1pm.

The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, on The Mall during the Colonel's Review in London last Saturday

The Queen limited the numbers to working royals, meaning the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be there.

But her Cambridge great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her two youngest grandchildren, the Wessexes' children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, will be present.

A six-minute display by more than 70 aircraft will include the Red Arrows and the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Platinum Jubilee Beacons (from 9.25pm)

On Thursday evening, more than 3,000 beacons will be set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth in tribute to the Queen.

The network of flaming tributes will stretch throughout the country, with beacons at sites including the Tower of London, Windsor Great Park, Hillsborough Castle and the Queen's estates of Sandringham and Balmoral, and on top of the UK's four highest peaks.

The first beacons will be lit in Tonga and Samoa in the South Pacific, and the final one in the central American country of Belize.

The principal beacon outside the Palace – a 21-metre tall Tree of Trees sculpture for the Queen's Green Canopy initiative – will be illuminated by a senior member of the royal family, and images will be projected on to the Palace.

Major General Nick Eeles Governor of Edinburgh Castle lights the Diamond Jubilee beacon at Edinburgh Castle in June 2012

FRIDAY

Service of Thanksgiving (from 11am)

A traditional service of thanksgiving will be held at St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London from 11am on Friday.

There will be no ceremonial journey to the cathedral and the Queen, if she attends, will use a different entrance to aid her comfort rather than the steep main steps.

Wider members of the family are expected to be present including possibly Harry, Meghan and Andrew, and the service will be followed by a Guildhall reception for members of the royal family.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the service. The Archbishop of York, the Most Revd Stephen Cottrell, will give the sermon instead.

Justin Welby was diagnosed with mild pneumonia last Thursday and was continuing to work, but after developing symptoms over the weekend he tested for coronavirus.

A full dress rehearsal yesterday for the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral which will take place on Friday

Practice marches yesterday ahead of the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral which takes place this Friday

SATURDAY

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later that afternoon, Buckingham Palace has announced.

During their visit, William and Kate will view rehearsals and meet some of the acts taking part in the celebrations, including Bonnie Tyler and Owain Wynn Evans.

Hosted by Aled Jones and Shan Cothi, the concert at Cardiff Castle will feature live performances from some of Wales' best-known singers and entertainers, alongside choirs, bands and orchestras.

During the extended bank holiday weekend, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will carry out two engagements in Northern Ireland while the Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Edinburgh.

Epsom Derby (from 4pm)

The Queen is no longer planning to attend the Epsom Derby during her Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The 96-year-old monarch is said to want to pace herself during her milestone celebrations, with her daughter the Princess Royal representing her at the racecourse instead, The Sunday Times reported.

The Derby on Saturday June 4 was to be a personal highlight for the Queen during the four days of Jubilee festivities.

The head of state, a passionate horse owner and breeder, was due to be greeted on the course with a special guard of honour including up to 40 of her past and present jockeys.

But the newspaper revealed the monarch is now 'increasingly unlikely' to head to Epsom. However the Queen will still have a runner - Just Fine, in the penultimate race of the afternoon.

Lilibet's birthday

Saturday is also the first birthday of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet, amid speculation the youngster could spend the day with her namesake great-grandmother.

The Sussexes are flying over from the US with Lili, who has never met the Queen in person before, and her older brother Archie.

It could be the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen alongside the Windsor clan since Megxit and since they accused an unnamed senior royal of racism during their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are flying over from the US with Lilibet and her brother Archie (pictured last December)

Party At The Palace (from 7.30pm)

In the evening, the BBC's Party at the Palace – set on three stages in front of Buckingham Palace – will entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people and a television audience of millions.

The line-up includes Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra.

The show will also feature appearances from stars including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews.

Charles and William are preparing to deliver public tributes at the concert to the Queen, who will be watching on television from Windsor.

An artist's impression released earlier this month of the stage outside Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Party at the Palace

SUNDAY

Big Jubilee Lunch

Millions of people are expected to sit down with their neighbours at street parties, picnics and barbecues, with more than 200,000 Big Jubilee Lunches being held across the UK on the Sunday afternoon,

Camilla, patron of the Big Lunch, will join Charles at a flagship feast at The Oval cricket ground in south London, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will meet people creating the 'Long Table' down on The Long Walk leading up to Windsor Castle.

The celebration also coincides with this year's Thank You Day – originally set up to pay tribute to those who helped people through the pandemic.

Celebrities Ross Kemp, Gareth Southgate, Prue Leith and Ellie Simmonds have urged people to throw the biggest thank you party for the Queen.

A Jubilee street party on June 3, 2012 on the bridge that connects Goring in Oxfordshire and Streatley in Berkshire

The Platinum Pudding, Scotch eggs and fruit platters will feature on a six-metre felt creation by artist Lucy Sparrow which is to be viewed by Charles and Camilla at The Oval. It will be given pride of place in the Grand Entrance of Buckingham Palace later this year.

Members of the local community, 70 volunteers who have been recognised as Platinum Champions through the Royal Voluntary Service's Platinum Champions Awards, celebrity ambassadors and various charity representatives will be among the guests at the cricket ground.

The royal couple will also present the Platinum Champions with certificates and pins, before cutting a Big Jubilee Lunch cake.

More than 600 international Big Jubilee Lunches are being planned throughout the Commonwealth and beyond - from Canada to Brazil, New Zealand to Japan and South Africa to Switzerland.

Revelers on the Mall in London on June 5, 2012 during the four-day Diamond Jubilee celebration for the Queen that year

Edward and Sophie will join Berkshire residents for their special lunch on the Long Walk, not far from Windsor Castle.

The Long Walk is being reinvented to create 'the Long Table' in celebration of the jubilee. This royal pair are also set to meet groups of street performers.

Charles and Camilla will also celebrate with the residents of Albert Square in an EastEnders special. They will be seen attending a Big Lunch in a June 2 episode of the BBC soap.

The Big Lunch is an annual event aimed at celebrating community connections.

Jubilee Pageant (from 2.30pm)

The finale on June 5 is the Jubilee Pageant through the streets of London.

Set to be watched by up to a billion people across the globe, more than 10,000 people have been involved in staging the £15million procession.

Puppet corgis, a giant 3D wire bust of the Queen and the Gold State Coach are just some of the sights set to feature in the 1.8-mile (3km) parade.

Stars including Idris Elba, Sir Cliff Richard, Courtney Love and Slade's Noddy Holder will take to open-top buses in a through-the-ages tribute to the culture and music of the 70 years of the Queen's reign.

Royal Navy and the Royal Marine Corps of Drums personnel during a rehearsal for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at HMS Collingwood, in Fareham, Hampshire, yesterday

A peloton of 300 cyclists, riding vintage bikes from across the seven decades of her reign, is to travel down The Mall led by Sir Chris Hoy and cycling golden couple Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny.

Olympic champions Sir Chris, Dame Laura and Sir Jason will be among six 'hero cyclists' who race towards Buckingham Palace ready to complete a 360-degree circuit of the Queen Victoria Memorial on Sunday.

Some 205 vehicles will appear as part of the parade, including 11 Morris Minors, seven Land Rovers, 20 vintage Minis including one in the shape of an Outspan Orange and seven original James Bond vehicles.

Ice cream vans, JCBs, Del-Boy's Only Fools And Horses three-wheeled Reliant Regal Supervan III, 15 Sinclair C5s, and seven open-top double-decker buses decorated in images of the decade they represent will also head down The Mall and past the palace.

It is hoped the monarch will make a final appearance on the Palace balcony to round off the weekend to see a musical finale of Ed Sheeran singing the national anthem with a choir made up of nearly 200 celebrities.

The pageant is split into four acts: