Garland Power & Light customers can go green by signing up for Green Choice, a power plan that provides 100% renewable energy from Texas wind and solar resources.

GP&L’s Green Choice only costs a penny more per kilowatt-hour than GP&L’s regular rate. Both rates are very competitive as compared to plans in the Oncor delivery area. A minimum 12-month commitment is required for Green Choice.

Enroll in Green Choice online or by calling 972-205-2671.