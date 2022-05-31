ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Superconducting antimonates

By Seo Hyoung Chang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing high-pressure synthesis, perovskite antimonates have been realized with enhanced charge density wave gap and superconducting transition temperatures up to 15 K. The nature of the interplay between superconductivity, magnetism...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Tungsten's tandem transformation

Being able to run two reactions concurrently enables synthetic methods to be streamlined, but simultaneously controlling the selectivity of both reactions is an enormous challenge. Now, a directing group is used to reinvent a classic tandem reaction, activating specific sp3 C"“H bonds with pinpoint accuracy. Tandem catalytic reactions combine...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultrafast kinetics of the antiferromagnetic-ferromagnetic phase transition in FeRh

Understanding how fast short-range interactions build up long-range order is one of the most intriguing topics in condensed matter physics. FeRh is a test specimen for studying this problem in magnetism, where the microscopic spin-spin exchange interaction is ultimately responsible for either ferro- or antiferromagnetic macroscopic order. Femtosecond laser excitation can induce ferromagnetism in antiferromagnetic FeRh, but the mechanism and dynamics of this transition are topics of intense debates. Employing double-pump THz emission spectroscopy has enabled us to dramatically increase the temporal detection window of THz emission probes of transient states without sacrificing any loss of resolution or sensitivity. It allows us to study the kinetics of emergent ferromagnetism from the femtosecond up to the nanosecond timescales in FeRh/Pt bilayers. Our results strongly suggest a latency period between the initial pump-excitation and the emission of THz radiation by ferromagnetic nuclei.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Making a 6mA demethylase

A fungal ten-eleven translocation (TET) dioxygenase homolog, CcTet, is found to have both 5-methylcytosine (5mC) and N6-methyladenine (6mA) demethylase activity. Structure-based engineering of CcTet yielded a 6mA-specific demethylase, offering a useful tool for the manipulation and functional study of 6mA. Methylation modifications of DNA bases are associated with multiple biological...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antimonate#Superconductivity#Nature Materials#Transition Temperature#Tc
Nature.com

Origin and regulation of oxygen redox instability in high-voltage battery cathodes

Oxygen redox at high voltage has emerged as a transformative paradigm for high-energy battery cathodes such as layered transition-metal oxides by offering extra capacity beyond conventional transition-metal redox. However, these cathodes suffer from voltage hysteresis, voltage fade and capacity drop upon cycling. Single-crystalline cathodes have recently shown some improvements, but these challenges remain. Here we reveal the fundamental origin of oxygen redox instability to be from the domain boundaries that are present in single-crystalline cathode particles. By investigating single-crystalline cathodes with different domain boundaries structures, we show that the elimination of domain boundaries enhances the reversible lattice oxygen redox while inhibiting the irreversible oxygen release. This leads to significantly suppressed structural degradation and improved mechanical integrity during battery cycling and abuse heating. The robust oxygen redox enabled through domain boundary control provides practical opportunities towards high-energy, long-cycling, safe batteries.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Scientists smash solar cell efficiency record

Researchers have produced a world record in solar cell efficiency using real-world conditions.A team from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) used an innovative form of “quantum well” solar cell to achieve 39.5 per cent efficiency.The technology involves stacking hundreds of layers of materials in order to maximise the capture of electrons energised by the Sun’s photons.The quantum well design was used in a type of solar cell known as multi-junction solar cells, which are typically deployed in satellites and space vehicles used on the Mars rover missions.The complexity and cost of building them means they...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Quantum coherence on selectivity and transport of ion channels

Recently, it has been suggested that ion channel selectivity filter may exhibit quantum coherence, which may be appropriate to explain ion selection and conduction processes. Potassium channels play a vital role in many physiological processes. One of their main physiological functions is the efficient and highly selective transfer of K+ ions through the membranes into the cells. To do this, ion channels must be highly selective, allowing only certain ions to pass through the membrane, while preventing the others. The present research is an attempt to investigate the relationship between hopping rate and maintaining coherence in ion channels. Using the Lindblad equation to describe a three-level system, the results in different quantum regimes are examined. We studied the distillable coherence and the second order coherence function of the system. The oscillation of distillable coherence from zero, after the decoherence time, and also the behavior of the coherence function clearly show the point that the system is coherent in ion channels with high throughput rates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Microvascular imaging of the unstained human superior colliculus using synchrotron-radiation phase-contrast microtomography

Characterizing the microvasculature of the human brain is critical to advance understanding of brain vascular function. Most methods rely on tissue staining and microscopy in two-dimensions, which pose several challenges to visualize the three-dimensional structure of microvessels. In this study, we used an edge-based segmentation method to extract the 3D vasculature from synchrotron radiation phase-contrast microtomography (PC-Î¼CT) of two unstained, paraffin-embedded midbrain region of the human brain stem. Vascular structures identified in PC-Î¼CT were validated with histology of the same specimen. Using the Deriche-Canny edge detector that was sensitive to the boundary between tissue and vascular space, we could segment the vessels independent of signal variations in PC-Î¼CT images. From the segmented volumetric vasculature, we calculated vessel diameter, vessel length and volume fraction of the vasculature in the superior colliculi. From high resolution images, we found the most frequent vessel diameter to be between 8.6"“10.2Â Âµm. Our findings are consistent with the known anatomy showing two types of vessels with distinctive morphology: peripheral collicular vessels and central collicular vessels. The proposed method opens up new possibilities for vascular research of the central nervous system using synchrotron radiation PC-Î¼CT of unstained human tissue.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Free charge photogeneration in a single component high photovoltaic efficiency organic semiconductor

Organic photovoltaics (OPVs) promise cheap and flexible solar energy. Whereas light generates free charges in silicon photovoltaics, excitons are normally formed in organic semiconductors due to their low dielectric constants, and require molecular heterojunctions to split into charges. Recent record efficiency OPVs utilise the small molecule, Y6, and its analogues, which "“ unlike previous organic semiconductors "“ have low band-gaps and high dielectric constants. We show that, in Y6 films, these factors lead to intrinsic free charge generation without a heterojunction. Intensity-dependent spectroscopy reveals that 60"“90% of excitons form free charges at AM1.5 light intensity. Bimolecular recombination, and hole traps constrain single component Y6 photovoltaics to low efficiencies, but recombination is reduced by small quantities of donor. Quantum-chemical calculations reveal strong coupling between exciton and CT states, and an intermolecular polarisation pattern that drives exciton dissociation. Our results challenge how current OPVs operate, and renew the possibility of efficient single-component OPVs.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Discover Strange Array of Links and Knots in Quantum Matter

Electrons in a Crystal Exhibit Linked and Knotted Quantum Twists. As physicists dig deeper into the quantum realm, they are discovering an infinitesimally small world composed of a strange and surprising array of links, knots, and winding. Some quantum materials exhibit magnetic whirls called skyrmions — unique configurations sometimes described as “subatomic hurricanes.” Others host a form of superconductivity that twists into vortices.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Study uncovers how structural changes affect the superconducting properties of a metal oxide

A team led by University of Minnesota Twin Cities researchers has discovered how subtle structural changes in strontium titanate, a metal oxide semiconductor, can alter the material's electrical resistance and affect its superconducting properties. The research can help guide future experiments and materials design related to superconductivity and the creation...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ultrafast transient infrared spectroscopy for probing trapping states in hybrid perovskite films

Studying the charge dynamics of perovskite materials is a crucial step to understand the outstanding performance of these materials in various fields. Herein, we utilize transient absorption in the mid-infrared region, where solely electron signatures in the conduction bands are monitored without external contributions from other dynamical species. Within the measured range of 4000"‰nm to 6000"‰nm (2500"“1666"‰cmâˆ’1), the recombination and the trapping processes of the excited carriers could be easily monitored. Moreover, we reveal that within this spectral region the trapping process could be distinguished from recombination process, in which the iodide-based films show more tendencies to trap the excited electrons in comparison to the bromide-based derivatives. The trapping process was assigned due to the emission released in the mid-infrared region, while the traditional band-gap recombination process did not show such process. Various parameters have been tested such as film composition, excitation dependence and the probing wavelength. This study opens new frontiers for the transient mid-infrared absorption to assign the trapping process in perovskite films both qualitatively and quantitatively, along with the potential applications of perovskite films in the mid-IR region.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Direct correlation between void formation and lithium dendrite growth in solid-state electrolytes with interlayers

Solid-state Li-ion batteries with lithium anodes offer higher energy densities and are safer than conventional liquid electrolyte-based Li-ion batteries. However, the growth of lithium dendrites across the solid-state electrolyte layer leads to the premature shorting of cells and limits their practical viability. Here, using solid-state Li half-cells with metallic interlayers between a garnet-based lithium-ion conductor and lithium, we show that interfacial void growth precedes dendrite nucleation and growth. Specifically, void growth was observed at a current density of around two-thirds of the critical current density for dendrite growth. Computational calculations reveal that interlayer materials with higher critical current densities for dendrite growth also have the largest thermodynamic and kinetic barriers for lithium vacancy accumulation at their interfaces with lithium. Our results suggest that interfacial modification with suitable metallic interlayers decreases the tendency for void growth and improves dendrite growth tolerance in solid-state electrolytes, even in the absence of high stack pressures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cascade of isospin phase transitions in Bernal-stacked bilayer graphene at zero magnetic field

Emergent phenomena arising from the collective behaviour of electrons is expected when Coulomb interactions dominate over the kinetic energy, and one way to create this situation is to reduce the electronic bandwidth. Bernal-stacked bilayer graphene intrinsically supports saddle points in the band structure that are predicted to host a variety of spontaneous symmetry-broken states1,2,3,4,5,6,7. Here we show that bilayer graphene displays a cascade of symmetry-broken states with spontaneous spin and valley isospin ordering at zero magnetic field. We independently tune the carrier density and electric displacement field to explore the phase space of isospin order. Itinerant ferromagnetic states emerge near the conduction and valence band edges with complete spin and valley polarization. At larger hole densities, twofold degenerate quantum oscillations manifest in an additional symmetry-broken state that is enhanced by the application of an in-plane magnetic field. Both symmetry-broken states display enhanced layer polarization, suggesting a coupling to the layer degree of freedom1,7. These states occur in the absence of a moirÃ© superlattice and are intrinsic to natural graphene bilayers. Therefore, we demonstrate that bilayer graphene represents a related but distinct approach to produce collective behaviour from flat dispersion, complementary to engineered moirÃ© structures.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Asynchronous current-induced switching of rare-earth and transition-metal sublattices in ferrimagnetic alloys

Ferrimagnetic alloys are model systems for understanding the ultrafast magnetization switching in materials with antiferromagnetically coupled sublattices. Here we investigate the dynamics of the rare-earth and transition-metal sublattices in ferrimagnetic GdFeCo and TbCo dots excited by spin"“orbit torques with combined temporal, spatial and elemental resolution. We observe distinct switching regimes in which the magnetizations of the two sublattices either remain synchronized throughout the reversal process or switch following different trajectories in time and space. In the latter case, we observe a transient ferromagnetic state that lasts up to 2"‰ns. The asynchronous switching of the two magnetizations is ascribed to the master"“agent dynamics induced by the spin"“orbit torques on the transition-metal and rare-earth sublattices and their weak antiferromagnetic coupling, which depends sensitively on the alloy microstructure. Larger antiferromagnetic exchange leads to faster switching and shorter recovery of the magnetization after a current pulse. Our findings provide insight into the dynamics of ferrimagnets and the design of spintronic devices with fast and uniform switching.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Modulating crystal growth of formamidinium"“caesium perovskites for over 200 cm photovoltaic sub-modules

Upscalable fabrication of efficient and stable perovskite solar modules is urgently needed for commercialization. Here we introduce methylammonium chloride additives in the co-solvent system of N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone/N,N-dimethylformamide to control the formation of intermediate phases during the growth of formamidinium"“caesium lead triiodide perovskite films. We achieve high-quality films upon drying without the use of anti-solvent. By implementing bulk and surface passivation, champion efficiencies of 24.02% for a small-sized solar cell and 20.5% for a 5"‰cm"‰Ã—"‰5"‰cm solar mini-module on an aperture area of 22.4"‰cm2 (geometric fill factor âˆ¼ 96%) are achieved by spin-coating. The fully blade-coated perovskite solar sub-module demonstrates a champion efficiency of 15.3% on an aperture area of 205"‰cm2. The solar mini-module exhibits impressive operational stability with a T80 lifetime of over 1,000"‰h at maximum power point tracking under continuous light illumination.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Microbes in the built environment

The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged scientists and the general population to think more than ever before about how we interact with microbes in our indoor spaces. Research investigating transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has advanced our knowledge significantly in the last two years. However, indoor and built environment microbiomes are extremely complex polymicrobial systems. We have barely scratched the surface in our understanding of the microbial inhabitants of our indoor and urban spaces. The Microbes in the Built Environment Collection showcases recent research in this important topic around the globe.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy