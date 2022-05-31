ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Continuity STL shows workshop for aspiring video producers

FOX2now.com
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS -- Continuity STL will have a workshop for aspiring video...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

FOX2now.com

Chelsea is joined with Judi D. to give us a dose of Positivitea

ST. LOUIS – June is PRIDE Month and Clementine’s is celebrating with rainbow waffle cones! Each time one is sold, part of the proceeds go to area LGBTQ+ organizations in our area. Plus why not fill it with your favorite flavored ice cream. Here’s an idea get like five flavors and make the rainbow and eat the rainbow! Now that’s a positive thing we can all do!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Steve Azar to headline concert at The Factory

Steve Azar, is the headliner at the Chesterfield benefit concert next month at The Factory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Music, a clothing line, family, and Monster Sauce! The many facets of Stringz EMB

ST. LOUIS – ST. LOUIS – Gregory Bowdry, better known as Stringz EMB, is a St. Louis musician. His music career is going strong as he releases a sophomore album, “E Legato a.” He’s hosting a free concert at the St. Louis Public Library Central to celebrate. Doors open Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. He talks about starting a clothing line, his family, and fabulous ‘Monster Sauce.’
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

STL Moms: Prevent the summer slide by getting the kids to Read with a Ranger!

ST. LOUIS – You can register for the “Read with a Ranger“program every weekend in June. Inside the Gateway Arch, you may register and will be given that week’s book to read for free! Then head to the Arch on Saturdays at 10 a.m. or Sundays at 1 p.m. You and the kids can spend an hour reading and talk about the book. Why not go up in the Arch? The first reading happens Saturday! St. Louis County Libraries are launching their summer reading program. Kids can win prizes for just reading all summer and those prizes include gift cards, books, and games.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Marcoot Jersey Cheese Fest

Let's be honest, Tim Ezell is a little cheesy, but on Thursday morning he had a good reason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Local musician Stringz EMB is out with his sophomore album and a free concert

ST. LOUIS – Gregory Bowdry, better known as Stringz EMB, is a St. Louis musician. His music career is going strong as he releases a sophomore album, “E Legato a.” He’s hosting a free concert at the St. Louis Public Library Central to celebrate. Doors open Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Refreshing and fun – Juiced Wheels gets us road ready!

ST. LOUIS – The road is smooth and so are their juices and smoothies – we are talking about Juiced Wheels in St. Peters, MO. They only sell and service electric bikes. The owners stopped by our back lot with two electric bikes, Bluetooth helmets, and some freshly squeezed juices. Chelsea got juiced up and hopped on a bike to ride around the Studio STL back lot!
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX2now.com

Illinois music star helps with state tradition

Centerville, Illinois native and country music star Michael B. Whit will help celebrate the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. It is now sold out. The race will take off at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.
FOX2now.com

People stuck on tram in St. Louis Arch leg for hours

People stuck on tram in St. Louis Arch leg for hours.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Get out to Epic Food Weeks with Great River and Routes – a tour for your tummy!

ST. LOUIS – Good thing Epic Food Month is a month. There’s so much to choose from in the six-county area of Illinois that includes Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and Alton. We show restaurants you will want to put on your gastro tour. It’s a great way to take in the beautiful area all while getting a taste of these towns. Epic Food Month kicks off on June 6 and ends on July 1.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Compass Retirement Solutions: Navigate your way successfully through taxes

ST. LOUIS – Don’t go the retirement road alone. There can be a lot of hazards that you won’t see until you hit a pothole and that may cost you a lot of money. Compass Retirement Solutions has the right name because they know how to navigate you to retirement where you are worry-free and enjoying all the hard work you did to get yourself retired. Today we talked about taxes. They can cause some retirement detours. Let Compass Retirement solutions help. You can receive a no-cost copy of the book “Retire Early” which outlines all the considerations you need for a successful retirement. Go to: www.rethinkingretirement.net.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Freshen Up Finds: Beginners guide to healthy aging

ST. LOUIS – Start now because you don’t want your skin to look like a piece of leather! That’s what moms of our Studio STL staff said to them. Of course, the moms were right! Licensed Esthetician Christen Michel, gives her four favorite finds to help us all age well and of course, don’t forget the sunscreen!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: There’s a Snow Monster in Pacific

ST. LOUIS – Where Tim goes fun follows. Today, there’s a 100 percent chance of fun and also snow! Tim visited the Snow Monster shop in Pacific, Missouri and they specialize in New Orleans-type sweet treats with powdery thin shaved ice and tons of specialty snowballs! Yummy!
PACIFIC, MO
FOX2now.com

Serving up comfort and joy – how donuts play into the Salvation Army’s Mission

ST. LOUIS – Donuts has a long history of bringing that little bit of happiness and comfort, and so does the Salvation Army. Tomorrow they will be doing a long-standing tradition of giving out donuts. They started in 1938 during the Great Depression by giving out donuts to WWII soldiers in Chicago. Society today has its own challenges, but that has not changed the Salvation Army’s mission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Former St. Louisan sentenced for stealing from Stormy Daniels

Former St. Louisan Michael Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

2 dead after plane crash in Pike County, Missouri: authorities

Two people died in a plane crash Thursday evening in Pike County, according to authorities.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Spotty showers Thursday morning, high temps in 70s

ST. LOUIS – Expect spotty showers early Thursday morning. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. More sunshine will move into the area on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s. There is a chance for showers and storms by Sunday and that will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

