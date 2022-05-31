Continuity STL shows workshop for aspiring video producers

ST. LOUIS – June is PRIDE Month and Clementine’s is celebrating with rainbow waffle cones! Each time one is sold, part of the proceeds go to area LGBTQ+ organizations in our area. Plus why not fill it with your favorite flavored ice cream. Here’s an idea get like five flavors and make the rainbow and eat the rainbow! Now that’s a positive thing we can all do!
Steve Azar, is the headliner at the Chesterfield benefit concert next month at The Factory. Aldermen President Lewis Reed, two other aldermen …. ‘Just be yourself’ – Dancing Schnucks employee goes …. Federal prosecutors discuss indictment against St. …. Illinois music star helps with state tradition. Busy summer...
ST. LOUIS – ST. LOUIS – Gregory Bowdry, better known as Stringz EMB, is a St. Louis musician. His music career is going strong as he releases a sophomore album, “E Legato a.” He’s hosting a free concert at the St. Louis Public Library Central to celebrate. Doors open Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. He talks about starting a clothing line, his family, and fabulous ‘Monster Sauce.’
ST. LOUIS – You can register for the “Read with a Ranger“program every weekend in June. Inside the Gateway Arch, you may register and will be given that week’s book to read for free! Then head to the Arch on Saturdays at 10 a.m. or Sundays at 1 p.m. You and the kids can spend an hour reading and talk about the book. Why not go up in the Arch? The first reading happens Saturday! St. Louis County Libraries are launching their summer reading program. Kids can win prizes for just reading all summer and those prizes include gift cards, books, and games.
Let's be honest, Tim Ezell is a little cheesy, but on Thursday morning he had a good reason. Feds release phone transcripts in St. Louis aldermen …. 3 shot, 1 killed, after interrupted burglary in St. …. Watch the Enjoy Illinois 300 Hauler Parade. Giant mural greets drivers headed into...
ST. LOUIS – Gregory Bowdry, better known as Stringz EMB, is a St. Louis musician. His music career is going strong as he releases a sophomore album, “E Legato a.” He’s hosting a free concert at the St. Louis Public Library Central to celebrate. Doors open Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
ST. LOUIS – The road is smooth and so are their juices and smoothies – we are talking about Juiced Wheels in St. Peters, MO. They only sell and service electric bikes. The owners stopped by our back lot with two electric bikes, Bluetooth helmets, and some freshly squeezed juices. Chelsea got juiced up and hopped on a bike to ride around the Studio STL back lot!
Centerville, Illinois native and country music star Michael B. Whit will help celebrate the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. It is now sold out. The race will take off at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.
People stuck on tram in St. Louis Arch leg for hours. People stuck on tram in St. Louis Arch leg for hours. Day 2 of Enjoy Illinois features AR, STEM activities …. Day 2 of Enjoy Illinois features AR, STEM activities …. NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace, visits East St. Louis...
ST. LOUIS – Sleep, a healthy diet, and getting regular checkups are all part of aging well. For men, it’s especially important to get regular prostate screenings and maintain a healthy status. Cheryl’s Herbs has several items to help men along with on-the-go herbs to help with mental and physical vitality!
ST. LOUIS – Good thing Epic Food Month is a month. There’s so much to choose from in the six-county area of Illinois that includes Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and Alton. We show restaurants you will want to put on your gastro tour. It’s a great way to take in the beautiful area all while getting a taste of these towns. Epic Food Month kicks off on June 6 and ends on July 1.
ST. LOUIS – Don’t go the retirement road alone. There can be a lot of hazards that you won’t see until you hit a pothole and that may cost you a lot of money. Compass Retirement Solutions has the right name because they know how to navigate you to retirement where you are worry-free and enjoying all the hard work you did to get yourself retired. Today we talked about taxes. They can cause some retirement detours. Let Compass Retirement solutions help. You can receive a no-cost copy of the book “Retire Early” which outlines all the considerations you need for a successful retirement. Go to: www.rethinkingretirement.net.
ST. LOUIS – Start now because you don’t want your skin to look like a piece of leather! That’s what moms of our Studio STL staff said to them. Of course, the moms were right! Licensed Esthetician Christen Michel, gives her four favorite finds to help us all age well and of course, don’t forget the sunscreen!
ST. LOUIS – Where Tim goes fun follows. Today, there’s a 100 percent chance of fun and also snow! Tim visited the Snow Monster shop in Pacific, Missouri and they specialize in New Orleans-type sweet treats with powdery thin shaved ice and tons of specialty snowballs! Yummy!
ST. LOUIS – Donuts has a long history of bringing that little bit of happiness and comfort, and so does the Salvation Army. Tomorrow they will be doing a long-standing tradition of giving out donuts. They started in 1938 during the Great Depression by giving out donuts to WWII soldiers in Chicago. Society today has its own challenges, but that has not changed the Salvation Army’s mission.
Friday marked a chance to pay tribute to st. Louis police officers for going above and beyond the call of duty. St. Louis police officers honored at Second District …. Day 2 of Enjoy Illinois features AR, STEM activities …. Day 2 of Enjoy Illinois features AR, STEM activities …
Former St. Louisan Michael Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison. Former St. Louisan sentenced for stealing from Stormy …. Day 2 of Enjoy Illinois features AR, STEM activities …. Day 2 of Enjoy Illinois features AR, STEM activities …. NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace, visits East St. Louis …
Two people died in a plane crash Thursday evening in Pike County, according to authorities. 2 dead after plane crash in Pike County, Missouri: …. People stuck on tram in St. Louis Arch leg for hours. Job of the day. Former St. Louisan sentenced for stealing from Stormy …. Enterprise...
ST. LOUIS – Expect spotty showers early Thursday morning. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. More sunshine will move into the area on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s. There is a chance for showers and storms by Sunday and that will...
Comments / 0