ESOPUS – And elderly woman was killed when she fell some 50 feet down a steep embankment near the edge of the Rondout Creek in the Town of Esopus. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said the 83-year-old woman was doing yard work at her home on New Salem Road on Tuesday, May 31 when she was dragging a tarp with brush and leaves to the edge of the property, lost her balance and fell down the steep embankment.

ESOPUS, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO