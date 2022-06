OVIDEO, Fla. — Brayden Seymour has been lacing up his running shoes for the last five years. Brayden Seymour runs for the track team at Hagerty High School. “I’ve been running for a while, but competitively since middle school,” Brayden Seymour, a rising Senior at Hagerty High School, told Spectrum News. “A lot of hard workouts on this track. A lot of hard workouts, and a lot of miles in the summer. A lot of miles in the entire year, in the fall, during the winter. Just all building up to a good outdoor season."

