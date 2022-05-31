ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

‘Hit the road’ with the 2022 Summer Movie Series starting on June 9

By Elon University News Bureau
ELON University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the theme of summer adventures, the 2022 Summer Movie Series will start rolling on Thursday, June 9, at Turner Theatre and continue throughout the month. The free...

www.elon.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

A local rock band is up for a major music award

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Being in a local band is just the start. Getting recognized takes time, talent, and some luck. One local band isn't leaving it up to chance. They are getting out in the local music scene and running with a full head of steam and it is paying off.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Wang's Kitchen, Jumbo China

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Wang's Kitchen in Raleigh and Jumbo China in Durham. Photographer: Richard...
DURHAM, NC
visithighpoint.com

Head To High Point, North Carolina For A Fun-Filled Family Getaway

School’s out for summer—time for a much-needed family vacation!. When planning a family getaway, you want to make sure you’re choosing a destination that offers something fun for everyone in your crew, from tiny tots to teens—to even mom and dad, who make this memorable trip possible. And High Point, North Carolina is just the place!
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

First businesses open in High Point food hall

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The first businesses in High Point’s food hall are now open. It’s the start of creating a culinary destination. The Stock and Grain food hall located on North Elm Street in downtown High Point has been in talks since 2019 About 100 people came to celebrate the opening of the two […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elon, NC
Entertainment
City
Elon, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Alamance Arts introduces new executive director

Elon University alumna and former staff member Tammy Cobb ‘87 began her role as executive director at Alamance Arts in Burlington on May 16. Succeeding Cary Worthy, Cobb will lead the selection of artwork for upcoming exhibits alongside the visual arts director. While at the university, Cobb worked in...
ELON, NC
forsythwoman.com

Ryan’s Restaurant: A Hidden Gem within the City

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS BY LAUREN SEPHTON, @BRIGHTMOMENTCO. Ryan’s Restaurant has been a Winston-Salem staple since the first day it opened its doors in 1977. It’s minutes from downtown yet offers a hidden escape from the daily hustle, with large window seating and a starlight deck that gives you a vibrantly green panoramic view of their large oaks. If you are seated inside, or outside enjoying the peaceful serenity, you may even spot a few North Carolina birds passing by earlier in the evenings. Whether you’re celebrating a special night or simply dining, Ryan’s is a superb place to turn any night into an experience with their incredible service and intimate atmosphere.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Chef & the Farmer temporarily closing, will be reinvented (June 3, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Award-winning chef Vivian Howard announced this week that after 16 years of business (opened in 2006 in Kinston), Chef & the Farmer will temporarily close beginning June 5. Howard said it is time to renovate and re-envision what they do. They will be closed this summer to work on a refreshed concept, one that suits eastern North Carolina in 2022, according to Howard.
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Zack’s Hotdogs reopens with new owners

After 94 years in the Touloupas family, Zack’s Hotdogs’ third-generation owner, Zack Touloupas, has sold the iconic Burlington eatery to a businessman outside of his family. “It was time for me to retire,” Zack said. “I’ve done it for 41 years. After two years of COVID, it was...
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Series#Alcoholic Beverages#Turner Theatre#The President S Office
macaronikid.com

It's getting to be about that time Winston-Salem! Bugs Bugs Bugs

I cannot speak for everyone, but around here the warm days of Spring into Summer tend to have us outside more often than not. Whether it is working on the flower beds, tending to the garden, or just enjoying the warm afternoons and evenings at the patio table, you will most likely find us outside. With the weather change, there also comes a little change that tends to be a bit more annoying; YES, Bugs and Mosquitoes.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
One Green Planet

People Rescue Cardboard Box Full Of Abandoned Puppies

Someone called in an anonymous tip saying that they found a box full of puppies. Raleigh police department called Hope Animal Rescue who immediately went and saved all six adorable puppies. Source: the dodo/Youtube. The rescue team knew they had to get the puppies somewhere warm immediately. Once they arrived...
RALEIGH, NC
ELON University

WXII features Elon alums selected for prestigious Fulbright Awards

A recent report by NBC affiliate WXII focused on Elon students who will be heading overseas to teach English through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program in the coming year. Reporter Rachel Ellis spoke with Deena Elrefai, Tasia Theoharis and Samantha Dominguez as they prepared to graduate and head abroad. It was a remarkable year for Elon students applying to the prestigious program, with all 12 Elon applicants who were named as semifinalists for awards selected as finalists or named alternates.
ELON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Pack Heads for Randleman Showdown

Whiteville’s own “Sultans of Swat” are on the way to Burlington to face undefeated Randleman for the state 2A baseball championship. The Wolfpack was escorted through Whiteville today, from the home field at Legion Stadium past crowds at Whiteville Primary and Edgewood Elementary. The team bus and an entourage of fans and family then made their way up Madison Street from Lee and Franklin.
WHITEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Drinks
WXII 12

Foxes spotted in Piedmont Triad neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chances are good this time of year that you might see a fox in your neighborhood, so WXII 12's Bill O'Neil asked the experts what to do if you encounter one and if they pose a threat to people or pets. While foxes are nocturnal, people...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Teen drowns during family outing on Belews Lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family outing on Belews Lake turned tragic when a teenager drowned Wednesday.  Rescue crews were called out to the lake at 5:30 p.m., according to Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry.  A search team was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp. Crews located the body after a […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy