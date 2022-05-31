Evaluation of the usefulness of non-invasive serum haemoglobin measurement in a perioperative setting in a prospective observational study

We investigated the clinical features and screened for predictive factors of anti-interferon-Î³ autoantibody (AIGA) positivity. We enrolled 63 AIGA-positive (group 1) and 29 AIGA-negative (group 2) HIV-negative patients. White blood cell (WBC) and neutrophil counts, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), and C-reactive protein (CRP), globulin, immunoglobulin (Ig) G, and IgM levels were higher, whereas CD4+T cell count and hemoglobin level were lower in group 1 than in group 2. Co-infections, multiple infections, and disseminated infections were significantly higher in group 1 than in group 2. Prognosis was worse in group 1 than in group 2, especially for relapse and persistent infections. The number of infecting pathogens and sites involved; WBC and neutrophil counts; globulin, IgG, IgM, and CRP levels; and ESR were significantly positively correlated with AIGA titers; however, CD4+T cell count was significantly negatively correlated with AIGA titers. Therefore, IgG, globulin, and CRP levels; CD4+T cell and WBC counts; the number of infecting pathogens and sites involved; and ESR were considered potential predictors for AIGA positivity. For HIV-negative hosts with double or multiple opportunistic, disseminated infections and high serum IgG and globulin levels, low CD4+T cell count, and an increase in inflammatory marker levels, positive AIGA-associated immunodeficiency should be considered.
