Joe Morrissey Named D3Baseball.com Region 5 Rookie of the Year; Joins Danny Sheeler On Region 5 Second Team
Washington College rising sophomore pitcher Joe Morrissey (Moorestown, N.J. / Moorestown) was named the 2022 D3baseball.com All-District 5 Rookie of the Year and also captured Second Team All-District accolades, it was announced by the publication on Tuesday. In addition, rising junior first baseman Danny Sheeler (Towson, Md. / Loyola Blakefield) was...washingtoncollegesports.com
