Nike and Tom Sachs’s General Purpose Shoe is boring — and that’s the point

By Andrea Carrillo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike and Tom Sachs are ready to reveal their most boring sneaker yet — and it already has everyone on the edge of their seats. The sportswear giant and the New York City-based artist have teamed up on the General Purpose Shoe, or GPS, a brand-new silhouette that’s intentionally...

