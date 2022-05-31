ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

You Need To Try The Best Bakery In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There's just something about stepping into a warm bakery, the smell of sweet and savory treats floating through the air, that feels like a warm hug. If you are in need of a warm hug in the shape of a great bakery to visit in your state, you are in the right place.

Eat This, Not That named Common Good Bakery in Traverse City as the best bakery in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Yelpers say that the pastries at this charming hole-in-the-wall rival those of a European bakery, which explains why they've amassed such a loyal customer base, as well as why many of their goods sell out before they close. In addition to a range of paninis and breakfast sandwiches, Common Good also makes a number of uniquely delectable treats —like a fig and goat cheese tile, mushroom ricotta or blackberry croissant, cornmeal lemon cookie, and chocolate cherry danish, to name a few. Yelpers note that it's best to go early if you want a wider array of goodies to choose from. Pro tip: You can also call ahead to reserve and purchase a loaf of their famous bread if you're worried they might sell out.

