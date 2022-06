RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A mother has been arrested after Richland County deputies say she left her toddler in a hot car in Columbia. After receiving reports of a child trapped in a vehicle, deputies said they responded to 2700 block of Decker Blvd on Friday, May 27, around 1:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they said saw an 18-month-old locked in a vehicle with the windows up.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO