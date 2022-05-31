ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

New Black Rock Coffee Bar location in Hutto to open June 3

By Brian Rash
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Black Rock Coffee Bar location will host a grand opening event June 3 featuring free drinks from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. at 5013 Gattis School Road, Hutto. The coffee company’s menu...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Tropical Smoothie Cafe now open in Pflugerville

Tropical Smoothie Cafe's new location at 2100 Autumn Slate Drive, Ste. 100, Pflugerville, opened May 24. The Georgia-based chain's menu includes smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and salads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,000 locations across the United States. 512-551-9800. www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Graham, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
City
Hutto, TX
Hutto, TX
Lifestyle
fox7austin.com

Kyle Parks & Recreation kicks off Market Days with Juneteenth event

KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle is kicking off this year's Market Days with a special Juneteenth event next weekend. Kyle Parks & Recreation is hosting the Kyle Market Days - Celebrating Juneteenth event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday June 11 at Mary Kyle Hartson Park.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 businesses now open or coming soon to Pflugerville

From a new gas station with an in-house burger joint to a summer camp to a major home furnishing store, several new businesses are coming soon or now open in Pflugerville. A GMart-Valero convenience store and a Buddha Burger shop opened at the end of May at 1300 W Pflugerville Parkway, Pflugerville. Buddha Burger owner Raaziq Bhimani, whose family owns the new GMart-Valero location, said his burger restaurant sells freshly ground, ultra-premium beef burgers as well as chicken sandwiches, various kinds of french fries and milkshakes. Vegan and vegetarian options, as well as a breakfast menu, will be available by early fall, Bhimani said. The GMart-Valero will sell food, beer, wine, gas, soft drinks and other items commonly found in convenience stores. Instagram: Buddha Burger Official; Instagram: GMart_Pflugerville.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
pflugervilletx.gov

Pfishing Day at Lake Pflugerville

Why come to Pfishing Day? In addition to a pfun gathering and competition, we provide fishing poles (first come, first served), bait and volunteers to help with setting up poles and casting. We will also have snow cones from 10 a.m. - noon (with free shaved ice to the first...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iced Coffee#Roasted Coffee#Design#Food Drink#Black Rock Coffee Bar#Gatehouse Media#The Lake Travis Westlake#Community Impact
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Austin, TX

When it comes to good food, Austin knows what it's doing. You can literally find anything you want here, and that also includes great burgers. No matter how you like your burger, there is definitely a place around that serves it just the way you like it. However, if you want to try new places, here are 3 great burger spots in Austin that you'll definitely like. The food is delicious and the service is even better.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Smokey Creek Cajun Bar and Grill in Round Rock to host grand reopening June 11

Smokey Creek Cajun Bar and Grill will host a grand reopening June 11 at 1 p.m. The restaurant, located at 910 Round Rock Ave., Round Rock, closed in November 2021 to repair damage from a May storm that impacted heating, ventilation and air conditioning units; roofing and electrical systems; and some damage to the exterior. Smokey Creek Cajun Bar and Grill began a soft opening process May 17. 512-580-0860. www.smokeycreekcajun.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Austin

Luxury lifestyle boutique The Emporium now open in Hill Country Galleria

Luxury lifestyle boutique The Emporium opened at the Hill Country Galleria in May. Alongside home goods, apparel and accessories, the shop also carries multiple luxury brands such as Citizens for Humanity, Electric and Bella, and others. The Emporium additionally offers interior design services. The shop is located at 12912 Hill Country Blvd., Ste. F-130, Bee Cave, and owned by Ashley Ferguson and her brother Bradley Bates. Ferguson previously owned a store in Bermuda where she lived for 18 years before moving to Austin in 2018. 512-394-6222.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Velvet Taco eyeing Round Rock for new restaurant location

Representatives of Velvet Taco and the city of Round Rock have confirmed a new location is coming to the area soon, and a target opening date has not been set. According to a city official, a possible location for the taco restaurant might be in Rock Creek Plaza. Velvet Taco is a national chain with multiple locations in Texas, such as at The Domain, and offers a variety of specialty tacos and margaritas. www.velvettaco.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock's Tiemann Art Gallery closing after 24 years of operation

The Tiemann Art Gallery will close by the end of July, according to owner Carrie Tiemann. Tiemann said the gallery's closing date is dependent on when the artwork displayed there sells out. Currently, the hundreds of works of art displayed in her shop are heavily discounted for clearance, she said. Tiemann Art Gallery served Round Rock-area artists for 24 years. 512-551-9774. www.tagroundrock.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hampton Inn & Suites Cedar Park North Austin now open

Hampton Inn & Suites Cedar Park North Austin opened at 700 Central Park Drive, Cedar Park, on May 5. “We’re very excited to be here,” General Manager Jeff Nelson said. The hotel has 110 total rooms, including 32 double queen rooms, as well as roughly 1,000 square feet of meeting space and junior suites in addition to the standard king rooms. There will also be a bar on the property, which is a feature included on less than 1% of Hampton Inn properties in Texas, Nelson said.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

La Quinta Inn & Suites and Hawthorn Suites in Pflugerville now open

La Quinta Inn & Suites and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndam, located at 1408 Town Center Drive, Bldg. 1, Pflugerville, is now open, according to a June 2 release from parent company Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The hotel was scheduled to open by May 16, but Wi-Fi installation issues delayed the opening date, according to a hotel representative. The dual-branded hotel is the first of its kind under the Wyndham umbrella, and the pairing welcomes guests seeking both extended-stay and leisure and business accommodations, according to the release. The pet-friendly hotel features an outdoor pool, a fitness center and free Wi-Fi. 800-753-3757. www.wyndamhotels.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy