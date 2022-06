The Austin-based Hogg Foundation for Mental Health has awarded $1.4 million in grants to help 10 nonprofits advance mental health advocacy efforts in Texas. Each nonprofit may use its grant to employ a policy fellow for two years to assist the organization in furthering its policy and advocacy efforts across the state. Fellows will receive training at the Hogg Mental Health Policy Academy, including a mentor, networking opportunities and attending a weeklong program in Washington, D.C. The grants cover 95% of the policy fellow’s salary, all fringe benefits, a stipend for their mentor plus other costs.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO