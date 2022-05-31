Browns Attendance Initiative Honors More Students

The Cleveland Browns Foundation is encouraging students and families to Stay in the Game with strong school attendance during the 2021-22 school year. The Foundation is honoring students with strong attendance by providing certificates of achievement (either "Good Attendance" for students with perfect attendance or "Improved Attendance" for students who made the biggest improvements in their attendance rate from the end of September to May).
AKRON, Ohio – I Promise juniors, seniors and high school students can receive a free ticket (and two guest tickets) for a private screening of LeBron James’ new basketball movie “Hustle” before it debuts in theaters and on Netflix. Highland Square Theatre will host the screening...
Derrick Holifield is a Cleveland educator and Glenville resident who participated in The Land's community journalism program. The subject of this story, Hattie Mae Holifield, is his grandmother." In 1978, Hattie Mae Holifield established a goal to open a daycare after discovering how difficult it was to find quality, affordable...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County’s 50th East-West All-Star high school football game is set for Friday at John Carroll’s Don Shula Stadium at Wasmer Field. The Greater Cleveland Football Coaches Association is organizing the milestone all-star game for outgoing high school seniors. Solon’s Brian Wisniewsi will coach...
CLEVELAND — State Senator Sandra Williams, a Democrat from Cleveland, announced on Twitter that she is resigning. She has been a state senator for the 21st district for the last eight years. Her term was set to end this year.
WHO: Students that WALK and RIDE BIKES to Jennings CLC. WHAT: Walkers and bikers can get a free prize to make their journey to school a safer one. Walkers will get a light up bracelet and bikers can earn a free helmet and lock. WHERE: Outside Jennings CLC. WHEN: Wednesday,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A handful of area athletes head into this weekend’s OHSAA Division I track and field meet with a target on their back. Euclid’s Alexis Cain, Hathaway Brown’s Morgan Monesmith and Walsh Jesuit’s Luke Ondracek each hold one of Ohio’s top times. A career’s worth of work has led each of the three seniors back to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium for the first time since their freshman year to vie for a gold medal. (The 2020 meet was canceled and the 2021 meet was split among three high schools.)
This summer, we are proud to partner with the Akron Public Library to present our NIHFSTEM Summer Reading Program. Be a part of our big NIHFSTEM Reading Rocks event at the beginning of the school year when you complete the checklist below! Until then, have a safe and happy summer. We can’t wait to see you for the 2022-2023 school year!
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 1st:. With COVID-19 cases rising, Cuyahoga County begins new mask mandate. Bill to allow schools to arm teachers draws strong opposition. MetroHealth trauma workers show support for doctors, nurses, in Uvalde, Texas. Body of teen recovered from Lake Erie, man still missing.
Summer is the perfect time to grab a beach chair or blanket and head outside to hear some great tunes. Whether you prefer a concert near the lake or closer to your local park, here's a list of 8 amazing concert series taking place in Ohio this Summer.
PARMA, Ohio -- Based out of Rookie’s Sports Bar and Grille in Parma Heights, team Boom Shaka Laka featuring Kevin Adams and Chris Mitchell last month won the 2022 American Poolplayers Association (APA) 8-Ball Doubles Pool Championship this month in Las Vegas. “It’s like you’re playing in a real...
If you live in Cleveland and love to go to dinner with your friends or family, but don't know what restaurant to choose, here are 3 nice steakhouses that are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions. The food is absolutely delicious and the atmosphere is amazing, so you'll definitely want to come back, once you pay them a visit. Without further due, here are 3 nice steakhouses in Cleveland that truly know how to prepare a good steak.
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – A former mayor and a former councilman died within a day of each other about one month ago. Robert Kubicek, who was Brecksville’s fifth mayor from 1960-1964, died May 1 at 96. During Kubicek’s first year in office, Brecksville transitioned from a village to a city as the population grew.
CLEVELAND — Lake Erie looked different over Memorial Day weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul, a Littoral Combat Ship, docked in the city from May 27 through May 31. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a sister ship of the USS Cleveland that is being built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The USS Cleveland will be the 16th and the final copy of the type of ship.
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay High School senior has received her associate degree from Cuyahoga Community College before she will receive her high school diploma this Tuesday, according to Bay Village Schools. Senior Olivia Konschak was involved with the college credit plus program, Bay Village Schools said, which...
Last Thursday, May 26, the Litchfield 8th Graders held their Awards/Recognition ceremony! Many parents/friends were able to attend, and the morning went very well. We wish our 8th Graders nothing but success as they move on in their educational endeavors!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Barbara Pasko is on a mission to find the person who killed her sister, Mary Ann Burey. “She was somebody’s mother, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s sister, nobody deserves this at all,” said Pasko. Burey was hit by a car while she was walking...
