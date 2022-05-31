New on Prime Video in June 2022: All the new movies and shows
The year is nearly half over, but new streaming releases are showing no sign of slowing down. There's plenty to choose from on Prime Video this June, from movies to TV shows. For one thing, The Boys is back for season 3, with more of the controversial fun we've come to expect from Homelander and co.
Over in the US, you can stream Daniel Craig's 007 swansong, No Time to Die, as well as movies like the original Top Gun, Call Me By Your Name, and Shaun of the Dead – no matter what you're in the mood for, we think there'll be something on this list to scratch the itch.
Meanwhile, over in the UK, you can see Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's Italian accents in House of Gucci, as well as Hacks season 2, which already started airing on HBO in the US a few weeks ago. So, without further ado, scroll on to see everything new releasing on Prime Video this June.
The Boys season 3 – June 3
The Boys is back for season 3 – the outlandish series follows a group of vigilantes as they take on the Seven, corrupt superheroes monetized by the company Vought International who abuse their powers. The new installment sees things pretty calm for the gang – until they learn of a new Anti-Supe weapon and start chasing the legend of Soldier Boy, the first Superhero. Expect the same crude humor and gratutious sex and violence that we know and love.
No Time to Die – June 10 (US only)
No Time to Die is Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond and sees him out of active service and enjoying some time out in Jamaica. However, his peace and quiet doesn't last for long thanks to the CIA needing Bond's help to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which results in a showdown with villain Safin, played by Rami Malek. The movie was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes.
Fairfax season 2 – June 10
Amazon's adult animated comedy returns for a second season. The show follows four middle school best friends, voiced by Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Jaboukie Young-White, and Peter S. Kim, who are on a never-ending quest for popularity on Los Angeles' Fairfax Avenue. Plus, an all-star roster of guest stars includes Dr. Phil, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, and Rob Delaney. All eight episodes are set to drop at once, so get ready to binge-watch.
Everything new on Prime Video US this June
New on Prime Video US: June 1
- Annie Hall
- Antwone Fisher
- Baby Monitor Murders
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Black Swan
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Cutting Edge
- The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold
- The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream
- Dr. Dolittle
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Fences
- The Fighting Temptations
- Galaxy Quest
- Groundhog Day
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Half Baked
- The Hills Have Eyes
- The Honeymooners
- In & Out
- I Think I Love My Wife
- Juno
- The Love Letter
- Meatballs
- Megamind
- Mermaids
- The Mod Squad
- Mother!
- Mr. Mom
- Mr. Wrong
- The Nanny Diaries
- New York Undercover
- Next Day Air
- Not Without My Daughter
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Philadelphia
- The Presidio
- Rejoice and Shout
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Sabrina
- The Sandlot
- Shaun Of The Dead
- Snake Eyes
- Switchback
- The Time Machine
- Top Gun
- The Transporter
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
- Walking Tall
- Whip It!
- White Men Can’t Jump
- Will & Grace
- The Wiz
- World’s Greatest Dad
New on Prime Video US: June 3
- The Boys season 3
New on Prime Video US: June 5
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
New on Prime Video US: June 10
- Fairfax season 2
- No Time to Die
New on Prime Video US: June 12
- My Fake Boyfriend
- Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
- The Wolf of Wall Street
New on Prime Video US: June 17
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
- The Lake
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
New on Prime Video US: June 24
- At Home with the Gils
- Boundless
- Chloe
- The One That Got Away
New on Prime Video US: June 30
- Bang Bang Baby
Everything new on Prime Video UK this June
New on Prime Video UK: June 1
- Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts
New on Prime Video UK: June 3
- The Boys season 3
New on Prime Video UK: June 6
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
New on Prime Video UK: June 10
- Fairfax season 2
- Hacks season 2
- My Fake Boyfriend
New on Prime Video UK: June 17
- House of Gucci
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
New on Prime Video UK: June 24
- Forces of Nature
- The One That Got Away
- Press Play
- (opens in new tab)
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
Comments / 0