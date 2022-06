BOSTON – A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to fentanyl trafficking. Saury Rodriguez-Ruiz, 33, pleaded guilty on May 26, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Denis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Sept. 9, 2022. Rodriguez-Ruiz was indicted along with his co-conspirator, Danybelkis Vasquez-Rodrigue, in January 2021. Vasquez-Rodrigue has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO