LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A worker died after getting pinned in a machine at a Jeffersonville manufacturing plant. Mayor Mike Moore's Office said it happened Tuesday at the Delaco Kasle Facility off Maritime Road. When EMS crews arrived around 3 p.m., the employee had been freed from the machine and staff was doing CPR, but the employee did not survive. His or her name has not yet been released.

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO