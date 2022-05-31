Everyday Heroes™ tabletop RPG for modern-day roleplaying lets you channel your inner Rambo
By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
4 days ago
Become a part of the big-screen action when you play the Everyday Heroes™ roleplaying game. From following Rambo into the jungle to taking on Kong on Skull Island, this TTRPG refreshes d20 Modern. Designed for the 5th-edition of the game, it uses the same designers as d20 Modern, which is a...
Father’s Day is just around the corner, and we know the drill. It can be a little tough to find an affordable gift for Dad he can actually use. Not only that, but if your father is the type to throw the old, “I don’t want anything,” at you, it can also make it all the more challenging to choose a gift.
Get the best of both business and casual worlds when you don the Twinvictus Bomber Blazers™ Italian fabric jackets. This collection gives you everything you want from a stylish bomber jacket in a design that doubles as a blazer. With styles you’ll wear all day long, they use high-quality Italian fabrics like 100% Merino wool, pure virgin wool, silk, and pure coconut for comfortability and class. With a Dutch design, the Bomber Blazer comes in several styles. Choose from Navy x Camouflage, Camel x Paisley, Navy Pinstripe x Emblems, Blue Camouflage x Bitcoin Gold. Ensuring you always feel dressed for success, this lightweight jacket resists odors, wicks moisture, regulates temperature, and offers incredible breathability. From business to casual and casual to chic, this versatile jacket has a high-quality, sophisticated design.
Keep your workspace tidy with the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat. Featuring a built-in cable holder, you can sort your cords to keep them in 1 place rather than taking up space on your desk. Moreover, the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat has a soft touch. This provides ample cushion and protection on your wrists and hands. In fact, the wool felt feels soft against the skin to remain gently on your wrists while you type. This material also keeps your workspace gadgets and accessories scratch-free. Furthermore, this desk accessory is available in 3 sizes to suit your space: 19.6″ by 11.8″, 31.49″ by 12.59″, and 31.49″ by 17.71″. Finally, available in Grey or Tan, it has a minimalist design that can elevate your work environment.
Adventure with ease with the Canyon Ultimate Young Hero youth road bike. Crafted with smaller frames in mind, it’s available in 3XS and XS frame sizes for junior racing. Moreover, this youth road bike offers precise handling and a consistent ride that’s portioned perfectly for kids. In particular, it offers narrower handlebars and shorter crank arms. This Canyon kids’ bike has a maximum runout length of 5.66 m and an endurance, lightweight aluminum frame. Furthermore, this bike includes an Iridium One AL seat post for maximum comfort on the road. Combined with an asymmetricarear rim and Continental Grand Prix 5000 tires, this bike creates improved responsiveness without compromising on comfort. Finally, it’s available in a vibrant Alpecin Fenix Blue.
Bring together 2 of the Harry Potter movies’ most popular locations with the LEGO Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow. This building set features the Shrieking Shack and the Whomping Willow to transport kids to a magical place. Moreover, this set includes 6 iconic minifigures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew, and Remus Lupin. It’s also filled with mystical features such as the Whomping Willow, which spins around. Plus, its branches bend to strike minifigures and pick them up. Furthermore, for additional fun, Professor Lupin transforms into a werewolf when the moon’s glow appears. Finally, the magic and fun continue with the instruction app—zoom in and rotate the model while you build it.
Give your kids hours of fun, safe play with AirFort. It’s an inflatable play fort series that is durable, is breathable, and sets up quickly. Just attach a standard box fan, and it’s ready for unforgettable sleepovers, movie nights, and playdates. Kids get so much joy out of...
We’re back with one of our favorite weekly lists of—drumroll please—top board games! That’s right, if you’re looking for a new round of tabletop gameplay, this one is for you. So what’s good to play with friends and family this summer? Let’s go ahead and...
Enhance your confidence on the road when you wear the BLUPOND Night Vision Glasses for driving. With a yellow-tinted antiglare polycarbonate lens, they are durable yet lightweight at only 26 grams. Furthermore, they boast a metal frame, semipolarized lenses, and a 2.7-inch lens width. Moreover, they have an intuitive design that fits comfortably on any face. Plus, they provide you with a large field of view and don’t obstruct your vision at all. If you endure headaches or eye soreness on the road when you drive at night, these versatile glasses will help. Built with integrated nose pads and a rubberized support system, they ensure you can keep your attention on the road at all times. Overall, they minimize the glare of oncoming headlights, creating a more relaxing driving experience in all weather conditions. Improve your clarity, visual acuity, and contrast in daylight conditions with these useful glasses.
Planning a camping trip or an RV adventure this summer? Enjoy refrigerated food, freshly brewed coffee, and more right at the campsite when you bring any of these must-have power stations for outdoor adventures. They’ll keep you on the grid, even while you enjoy nature. From power stations that...
For many men, shaving is a part of their weekly, or even daily, routine. But most shavers simply don’t cut it; they lead to cuts, nicks, and bumps and even fail to deliver a clean shave. The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit, on the other hand, is different. With...
Enjoy playing ball even more and improve your form with the huupe smart basketball hoop. Featuring an interactive display, it lets you stream on-demand training content, sporting events, Netflix, and other services. You can even play games against friends and opponents around the world and see where you rank. Moreover, this smart basketball hoop, which you can install indoors or outdoors, is like having a personal coach. In fact, it includes hundreds of professionally led training programs to help you reach your goals and provide motivation. Finally, huupe keeps track of your shooting percentage, release time, vertical jump, position on the court, and more. It’ll even help you excel in your fitness with workouts such as weight training, cardio, stretching, yoga, and more for all levels.
Listen to music for up to 26 hours nonstop with the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC wireless earbuds. Designed with a secure fit, they remain securely in your ears at all times, making them perfect to wear during vigorous exercise or during your daily commute. Moreover, the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC features both an ANC and Awareness mode. This means you can minimize external sounds or, for more spatial awareness, allow in background noise. In fact, they have an ergonomic design that blocks out distractions to keep you focused on the music. Finally, these wireless earbuds, which are available in light grey or night grey, boast an IPX5 water rating, enabling you to wear them in the gym or in the rain.
Watch your favorite shows with exceptional quality when you have the All-New Hisense U6 Series 50″ smart TV. This 4K ULED TV boosts colors, contrasts, brightness, and motion. In fact, it features the Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut for richer, more accurate colors than a regular LED TV. For further visual enhancements, it offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones. Furthermore, the All-New Hisense U6 Series includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. This range of technology provides a lifelike experience and brings content to life in your living room. This smart TV also includes Fire TV, enabling you to enjoy a spectrum of entertainment including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. Additionally, this TV offers a 240 Hz motion rate and a 60 Hz native refresh rate to prevent blurring when objects are moving.
Consider a unique, limited-edition music accessory: the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC Quavo wireless earbuds. These in-ear headphones showcase handwritten lyrics from Quavo’s latest album, Cheat Code. With only 150 limited-edition buds available, each set comes with a unique number for certification. Moreover, these true wireless earbuds boast ANC, enabling you to focus on the music, connect with your audio, and minimize external distractions. Or opt for the Awareness mode to stay in tune with your surroundings. These limited-edition wireless earbuds also offer a 26-hour battery life and an IPX5 sweatproof and water-resistant rating. All the while, their customizable fit makes them perfect for all-day wear and provides a secure fit. Finally, get the most out of these earbuds by switching to the eco-charging mode in the adidas Headphones app.
Planning a fishing weekend or some golf outings this summer? There’s nothing quite like a sunny day on the green or a serene afternoon by the lake. But you won’t want to go without some of the best fishing and golfing gadgets. For starters, you can improve your...
Meet a totally innovative way to transport your tool kit: the Paragon Straps customizable organization system. Made from simple, durable components, these patent-pending strap modules quickly and easily conform to gear of any shape or size. Not only that, but you can also position them in any orientation. Furthermore, with a completely adjustable and re-arrangeable design, they keep anything and everything you use securely in place. That’s thanks to their industrial-strength hook-and-loop-compatible materials. Designed as the ideal everyday carry solution, Paragon Straps suit everyone from campers to gamers and techies to chefs. Use multiple straps to hold larger items, subdivide any strap to hold multiple gadgets at the same time, and stack them to group like items! In fact, they hold hammers, laptops, chargers, tablets, knives, rulers—anything. Finally, each strap’s hook-and-loop materials hold 9.9 pounds per square inch, and the ballistic nylon field case carries up to 3.3 liters.
Clean up your home office with the Grovemade Wood Wall Shelf. Available in 2 widths—38″ and 54″—it’s perfect for both small and large offices. Moreover, this Grovemade shelf includes cork brackets reinforced with aluminum for strength while also doubling as integrated bookends. That’s great for avid readers! And the hidden slot means you can pass cords behind the shelf without the clutter. Best of all, installation is quick and easy, and you can push it tight against the wall with no visible fasteners. Moreover, this shelf is available in a maple or walnut finish and crafted from 15-ply premium walnut plywood, aluminum, and natural cork hand-stained with Japanese calligraphy ink. Overall, keep your work accessories and organized with this sturdy shelf.
Listen to music knowing you’re having a positive impact on the environment with the Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds. They’re made from 97% recycled plastics (including air conditioner units, bottles, and other items). This design is great for reducing your carbon footprint and helping the planet. Moreover, they offer 30 hours of playtime, and the charging case provides 2 hours of charging for extended listening sessions. These sustainable earbuds also have generous 12-mm drivers for immersive sound. And the IPX4 splash-resistant design makes them perfect to wear at the gym or in the rain. Furthermore, the Urbanears Boo features dual microphones for answering calls on the go. Finally, they’re available in 3 unique shades: Slightly Blue, Almost Green, and Charcoal Black.
Keep private home conversations for your ears only with the PriVeta Home. This Amazon Echo privacy device sits atop your smart speaker and blocks Alexa’s microphones with noise until you say the action word. We all love the convenience that Alexa brings to our everyday lives. It makes your...
Choose from titanium or aluminum models of the Neo-Spec EDC pocket magnifier, both of which are super lightweight. In fact, the aluminum edition weighs only 26 grams, and the titanium edition weighs only 31 grams. Furthermore, the aluminum model comes in 6 durable Cerakote color choices. And the titanium model has a noncorrosive, hypoallergenic, and indestructible design. Ultra compact in size, they measure only 2.8 inches when retracted and 3.7 inches when extended. Designed with a user-replaceable glass lens, they deliver 5X magnification so you can easily see things like directions, ingredients, and other details. Moreover, positive-action magnetic end stops maintain the in or out position so it never retracts or extends when you don’t want it to. Finally, you’ll enjoy the comfortable 2-inch working distance.
