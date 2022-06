UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz is receiving no sympathy from former opponent Jorge Masvidal when it comes to his contract standoff with the UFC. Diaz, a 33-fight MMA veteran who has fought the best during his stint inside the Octagon, has just one fight left on his active UFC deal, and has publicly let it be known that he wishes to fight out his contract and depart the promotion.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO