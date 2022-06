Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor says he’s running for re-election. The Republican incumbent has led village government since 2014, after serving two years as a village trustee. “I really enjoy serving this community. Over the last eight years we have seen tremendous economic growth, spurred by our investments in infrastructure. Even during the pandemic, we saw new businesses open up in Newark,” Taylor said in an announcement. “Many of the infrastructure investments were made possible with our aggressive approach to seeking and successfully obtaining several grants, including $10 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.”

NEWARK, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO