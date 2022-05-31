Native Union Roam Case for AirPods Gen 3 includes an aluminum clip to attach to your bag

Watch your favorite shows with exceptional quality when you have the All-New Hisense U6 Series 50″ smart TV. This 4K ULED TV boosts colors, contrasts, brightness, and motion. In fact, it features the Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut for richer, more accurate colors than a regular LED TV. For further visual enhancements, it offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones. Furthermore, the All-New Hisense U6 Series includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. This range of technology provides a lifelike experience and brings content to life in your living room. This smart TV also includes Fire TV, enabling you to enjoy a spectrum of entertainment including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. Additionally, this TV offers a 240 Hz motion rate and a 60 Hz native refresh rate to prevent blurring when objects are moving.
