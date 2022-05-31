ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Native Union Roam Case for AirPods Gen 3 includes an aluminum clip to attach to your bag

By Amy Poole
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take your earbuds with you everywhere you go with the Native Union Roam Case for AirPods Gen 3. Featuring a sleek aluminum clip, this case can attach to your backpack or pocket for easy everyday carry. Moreover, it’s crafted from 100% recycled TPU for a sustainable option. All the while, it...

