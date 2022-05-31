ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Free summer meals for children begins

By From news reports
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

LINCOLN - Lincoln School District #27 announced today that it will once again be providing free lunches to children this summer as a participant of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The program is a federally funded and provides nutritious meals during the summer months. All children 18 and under are invited to participate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4OYc_0fvmwMwj00

From June 1 to June 29 the program will distribute free lunches to children 18 or younger on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Meals will be available for pick up (drive through) from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Central Elementary School, Washington Monroe Elementary School and Northwest Elementary School.

A hot meal will be provided on each of these days, along with a second lunch for the following day. Adults attending with the children may purchase a lunch for $2.

Kent Froebe, District 27 superintendent, said all community children are invited to participate, and meals may be picked up at any of the distribution sites, regardless of where the child attends school.

“We invite and encourage not only our students, but all children 18 and younger to take advantage of this wonderful program,” said Froebe.

The meals are being prepared by Lincoln Elementary School District 27. Community support is being provided by the LMH Community Health Collaborative and local churches.

The SFSP takes place throughout the state of Illinois. All children 18 or younger are eligible to participate in any location. To find additional free summer meal sites, individuals can call 1-800-359-2163, text FoodIL to 877877 or visit www.summer mealsillinois.org.

Free Summer Meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the Illinois State Board of Education. This provider is an equal opportunity provider.

Comments / 1

Related
hoiabc.com

Hundreds expected for 34th Elmwood Strawberry Festival

ELMWOOD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds will descend on Elmwood for the 34th annual Strawberry Festival Saturday, kicking of the Summer festival season. “An amazing day of strawberry treats, car shows,” Elmwood Economic Development Director Amy Davis said. “We have a record number of vendors this year.”
ELMWOOD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New lounge center in Bloomington: The Junction

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People in Bloomington can now utilize The Junction, it’s a place to hang out, enjoy snacks and connect with other people in the community. After six months of remodeling and planning, the new hang-out area at Home Sweet Home Ministries is finally completed. A formal ribbon cutting was hosted Thursday evening.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Eastern Illinois Foodbank Coming to Danville Sat July 9th

Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 07/09/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
DANVILLE, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Ameisha Jarett talks upcoming DCLI internship with DPD

June 3, 2022- Ameisha Jarett talked about her upcoming internship with the Decatur Police Department she will be doing, through the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute. Jarett is a security officer with MacArthur High School. With the gun violence and the youth acting out, she sees it as a necessity to reach the youth community at an early age. And she believes she can do that through law enforcement.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Lincoln, IL
Society
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Lincoln, IL
Education
WAND TV

District 186 to honor graduating classes of 2022

(WAND)- District 186 will honor 749 high school graduates in commencement ceremonies at the Bank of Springfield Center on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Over $37 million has been offered to the class of 2022 in scholarships, and according to the district, about 68 percent of the graduates will be attending a two- or four-year college, 13 percent are entering the workforce, 4 percent are enlisting in the military, 8 percent are going to technical or trade school, and 7 percent are still deciding, have other plans, or have not shared their plans.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

McLean County doesn't have enough volunteers to help kids in foster care

A program that trains community members to advocate for children in the foster care system is coming up short on volunteers. The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program of McLean County currently only has enough volunteers to serve around half of children in need. Eric Hansen, who recruits and trains volunteers for the program, said the pandemic is largely to blame.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

'They have nothing left': Family devastated by Lake City fire needs help

LAKE CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A family's house was destroyed in a Thursday night Lake City fire, and now they need help getting back on their feet. The Dora Township Fire Protection District was helped by Lovington Fire and EMS, Bethany firefighters and Mt. Zion firefighters in the response. Responders thanked Long Creek for their help in covering districts during the fire response in a Facebook post.
LAKE CITY, IL
wglt.org

Home Sweet Home opens new Junction community center in Bloomington

A nonprofit that serves those experiencing homelessness, poverty, or food insecurity cut the ribbon on its new community center on Thursday afternoon. Home Sweet Home Ministries’ new space, called The Junction, opened at 301 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, in the former Mission Mart location. That’s just south of downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Opportunity#Charity#Lincoln Lincoln School#Sfsp#Additi
wglt.org

McLean County rises to high community level for COVID-19

McLean County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19 spread, according to data released from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday. McLean County had been in the medium transmission rate for weeks. Most of the 19 counties with a high community level are in northern...
WAND TV

Airport Fun Day returns to Decatur Airport

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Airport will again host Airport Fun Day. On June 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., kids will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with airplanes. Airport Director Tim Wright said the annual event has been canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic, so they are excited to welcome everyone back.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

White Oaks Mall hosting carnival

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — White Oaks Mall in Springfield will be hosting a carnival all of next week and the fun begins this Friday. The carnival will run for 10 days between June 3 and June 12 on the lower level near Green Hyundai. Carnival-goers will be able to enjoy 16 rides such as the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Macon County Fair starts Thursday with ribbon cutting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Fair will kick off on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting will be part of a Business After Hours event held at the grandstands of the Macon County Fairgrounds, located at 3700 North Westlawn Avenue in Decatur. […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WCIA

80-year-old says ‘no money could buy’ her Danville home

City’s Garfield Park expansion plans include acquiring roughly a dozen properties DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It began as a project to renovate and reopen the only public pool in Danville. A year later, the roughly $3 to $4 million improvements ballooned into a $12 million remake of Garfield Park which includes the acquisition of more […]
DANVILLE, IL
hoiabc.com

Several counties considered ‘high-risk’ as COVID-19 cases rise

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - As new COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Illinois Department of Public Health now considers several parts of central Illinois ‘high-risk’ zones. Experts say despite the rise in cases, hospitalizations remain on the lower side, and that is thanks to an abundance of...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
chambanamoms.com

National Doughnut Day Freebies and Deals in Champaign-Urbana

We’ve got a roundup of local deals to celebrate National Doughnut Day. Friday, June 3 is National Doughnut Day — not that any of us here at Chambanamoms needs an excuse to indulge in these delicious circles of sweet, sugary happiness. Unlike so many other “national days” dreamed...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield student arrested in connection with shooting threat against Connecticut school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An elementary school in Connecticut received a shooting threat Wednesday afternoon. A police investigation revealed the suspect’s identity, a 14-year-old student at Springfield High School. On June 1, the Springfield Police Department was contacted by law enforcement in Newtown, Connecticut about a telephone threat to commit a shooting at Sandy Hook […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria mother takes business from dorm room to storefront

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - From a dorm room to eventually her own storefront, a Peoria mother is working to do it all, while hoping to teach other young people to do the same. What started in 2014 as a business venter in her dorm room - “Underneath my...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Statue stolen from Lake Sara Beach Playground

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Captain Statue at Lake Sara Beach Playground was stolen on Monday night. The heavy bench that the Captain was chained to and a stack of cannon balls were also stolen. According to the committee leader of Lake Sara Forever Tom Ryan, Lake Sara Beach used to be a popular recreational […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Friday Night Live returns to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eclectic music and street performances will fill the quiet streets of downtown Champaign on Friday night. Friday Night Live is a free street-side performance series presented by 40 North, Champaign County Arts Council. This event will take place at downtown intersections every Friday at 6 p.m. from June 3 to August […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Courier

The Courier

273
Followers
492
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lincoln, IL from Lincoln Courier.

 http://lincolncourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy