Free summer meals for children begins

LINCOLN - Lincoln School District #27 announced today that it will once again be providing free lunches to children this summer as a participant of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The program is a federally funded and provides nutritious meals during the summer months. All children 18 and under are invited to participate.

From June 1 to June 29 the program will distribute free lunches to children 18 or younger on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Meals will be available for pick up (drive through) from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Central Elementary School, Washington Monroe Elementary School and Northwest Elementary School.

A hot meal will be provided on each of these days, along with a second lunch for the following day. Adults attending with the children may purchase a lunch for $2.

Kent Froebe, District 27 superintendent, said all community children are invited to participate, and meals may be picked up at any of the distribution sites, regardless of where the child attends school.

“We invite and encourage not only our students, but all children 18 and younger to take advantage of this wonderful program,” said Froebe.

The meals are being prepared by Lincoln Elementary School District 27. Community support is being provided by the LMH Community Health Collaborative and local churches.

The SFSP takes place throughout the state of Illinois. All children 18 or younger are eligible to participate in any location. To find additional free summer meal sites, individuals can call 1-800-359-2163, text FoodIL to 877877 or visit www.summer mealsillinois.org.

Free Summer Meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the Illinois State Board of Education. This provider is an equal opportunity provider.