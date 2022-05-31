ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterset man dies from injuries in Madison County motorcycle crash Friday

By Grace Altenhofen, Des Moines Register
A motorcyclist involved in a Madison County crash Friday has died from his injuries, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The man has been identified as Michael Greene, 61, of Winterset.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a motorcycle crash in the 2200 block of US Highway 169, just south of Winterset, around 2:25 p.m. May 28. Greene was flown to a Des Moines hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, a preliminary investigation showed that Greene was traveling northbound on US Highway 169 when he struck another northbound motorcycle that was slowing down in front of him.

The crash happened one day after another fatal motorcycle accident in central Iowa. William Lewis Kinney IV, 41, of Des Moines was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle accident at Southeast 3rd Street and Watrous Avenue.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, there have been 110 crash-related fatalities in 2022 as of May 27. At the same time last year, 100 crash-related fatalities had been reported.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register:

