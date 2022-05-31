ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Anita Baker Obtains Her Masters Back with the Help of Chance The Rapper

By justinrodney
CLASSIX 107.9
CLASSIX 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgOi3_0fvmvUj600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNks5_0fvmvUj600

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Anita Baker is one of R&B’s most prolific artists of all time.

She like many other artists of her generation and before, released most of their music under record deal contracts that were mostly unfavorable to the artist making the art. Many Black artists like Prince, George Clinton and Frank Ocean have fought record labels to own the rights of their masters. For Anita Baker, her battle to regain the rights to her 5 albums released under Elektra Records came to a conclusion within September 2021. She previously urged her fans to not stream her music until justice was done.

During a show at her residency in Las Vegas, Anita revealed that she got help from an expected source.

That source was label independence advocate Chance The Rapper.

The nitty gritty of the negotiations between Anita and Elektra Records has not been disclosed, but Chance’s experience must’ve helped shape a better deal for Anita. From 2012 to 2019, Chance made it very difficult for publishers and record labels to get him to sign a contract. Chance’s first 5 albums were labeled as mixtapes to swerve the music industry politics of what could earn Chance the right amount of money for his art.

The “mixtape” era for Chance ended when he released his sixth album The Big Day , which was also independently released under his newly owned publishing company. The current era of streaming music saw some changes when artists admired and followed Chance’s approach. Anita Baker is a part of that change. The 1976 Copyright Revision Act gives artists who released albums after 1978 the right to reclaim their master recordings from their record labels 35 years after they were first released. Anita’s first 5 albums are now available through streaming and stores within her new deal with Rhino Records.

Chance and Anita further exchanged kind words to each other via Twitter after her sold out concert in Vegas.

It’s nice to see the kids helping out the artists that paved the way.

For more news, head to classixphilly.com

Comments / 0

Related
CLASSIX 107.9

Sommore, Desi Banks, Lavell Crawford in Philly [Listen to Win Tickets Here]

Listen to Jay Dixon 9am-2pm and Lady B 2pm-7pm all week for your chance to win tickets to the Atlantic City Comedy Festival going down at Boardwalk Hall on October 8th & 9th before anyone can buy them! Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am at ticketmaster.com!  LISTEN HERE TO WIN TICKETS   NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void […] The post Sommore, Desi Banks, Lavell Crawford in Philly [Listen to Win Tickets Here] appeared first on Classix Philly 107.9.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CLASSIX 107.9

CLASSIX 107.9

370
Followers
429
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Philly's Favorite Classic R&B!

 https://classixphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy