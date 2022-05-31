ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon County's COVID cases up 18.2%; Illinois cases fall 8.3%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBZNu_0fvmvMuW00

Illinois reported 36,843 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 8.3% from the previous week. The previous week had 40,193 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 5.25% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the previous week.

Sangamon County reported 921 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 779 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 58,337 cases and 393 deaths.

Logan County reported 139 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 161 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 10,222 cases and 87 deaths.

Local:Crowds mark Memorial Day with remembrances; events usher in 'unofficial start' of summer

Menard County reported 44 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 28 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 3,632 cases and 21 deaths.

Macoupin County reported 76 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 73 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 13,124 cases and 142 deaths.

Christian County reported 42 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 52 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 10,424 cases and 113 deaths.

Montgomery County reported 33 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 29 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 9,934 cases and 105 deaths.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 46 counties, with the best declines in Cook County, with 16,301 cases from 18,084 a week earlier; in DuPage County, with 3,030 cases from 3,778; and in Lake County, with 2,403 cases from 2,898.

Illinois ranked 21st among states in the share of people receiving at least one shot, with 76.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Illinois reported administering another 122,081 vaccine doses, including 11,405 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 118,794 vaccine doses, including 14,140 first doses. In all, Illinois reported it has administered 22,673,553 total doses.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Logan County with 486 cases per 100,000 per week; Sangamon County with 473; and Peoria County with 390. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 16,301 cases; DuPage County, with 3,030 cases; and Lake County, with 2,403. Weekly case counts rose in 54 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Sangamon, St. Clair and Peoria counties.

In Illinois, 45 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 56 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,286,377 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 36,239 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,197
  • The week before that: 3,039
  • Four weeks ago: 2,498

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 55,952
  • The week before that: 52,036
  • Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data show.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Several counties considered ‘high-risk’ as COVID-19 cases rise

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - As new COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Illinois Department of Public Health now considers several parts of central Illinois ‘high-risk’ zones. Experts say despite the rise in cases, hospitalizations remain on the lower side, and that is thanks to an abundance of...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

High COVID-19 transmission in Sangamon County

COVID transmission continues to go up in Sangamon County. On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said the transmission level is now listed as high. A total of 18 other counties have a similar designation. Those include: Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, Lee, Stephenson and Winnebago in northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Logan, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in central Illinois.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

COVID Deaths Climbing Again Locally

COVID cases and deaths are climbing in Sangamon County. The county reported two more fatalities from the virus Friday… a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, both of whom had been vaccinated and boosted. The county has reported four COVID deaths in just over a week, after going more than a month without any.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Health
County
Logan County, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Sangamon County, IL
Government
Sangamon County, IL
Health
Logan County, IL
Coronavirus
Logan County, IL
Health
Logan County, IL
Government
advantagenews.com

New Illinois law designed to protect drivers on downstate highways

The expansion of Illinois’ Expressway Camera Act was signed into law Friday by Governor J.B. Pritzker. State highways in a total of 22 counties will now be a part of the program, including those in Madison and Saint Clair counties. State Representative LaToya Greenwood of East St. Louis was...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Springfield rated at HIGH COMMUNITY level

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 32,605 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 47 deaths since last Friday. According to the CDC, 19 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Bloomington, Peoria and Springfield. An additional 31 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, the CDC reports.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Gannett#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
WGN News

Destination Illinois: The Covered Bridges of Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — To make sure grain, corn, and other goods got to where they needed to go, bridges were needed to make that happen. Some of those bridges were covered bridges that still stand to this day. Destination Illinois’ Jack Gerfen takes us on a tour to four bridges in Central Illinois. What […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Springfield Airport Lands Big Federal Grant

Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport is getting additional federal support for safety upgrades. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced a new $6 million federal grant for the airport Friday. The money will help fund improvements to runways and taxiway lighting at the airport in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCIA

St. Joseph spill leaving community with questions

UPDATE The St. Joseph – Stanton Fire Protection District said the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has identified the chemical as a food-grade dextrose syrup. IEPA will be following up with the Illinois Department of Transportation for continued cleanup. ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — People in St. Joseph were left with questions after an overnight chemical […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
wlds.com

West Central IL To Be Well Represented At Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen Pageants Next Week

West Central Illinois will be well represented at the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen pageant next week. 23 year old Juliana Fray of Pittsfield won the title of Miss Quincy in January. Fray is working towards her master’s degree in political campaigning at the University of Florida. Fray graduated from the University of Tampa in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy