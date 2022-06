It’s time for the final round at Jack’s place. Billy Horschel, thanks to a 7-under 65 on Saturday, is sitting on a five-shot lead heading into the final round. “I’m not going to be protective,” he said about his approach tomorrow. “I’m not going to be overly aggressive. I’m going to play the way I have the last three days. We’re going to hit the golf shots that are required, and I know if we do that it’s going to give me the best chance to be victorious come tomorrow.”

GOLF ・ 16 HOURS AGO