WOTW Time Machine: Sam Burns’ Rolex Datjust 41 “Wimbledon” from the 2018 Savannah Golf Championship

Hi WRX people, I started using my late grandpa's Scotty Cameron the other day and it had some slight rusty looking spots, so ended up I trying to use white vinegar/water to remove them quickly like an idiot and ruined the entire gun blue finish and basically just have it back in a raw carbon steel state now which it looking pretty good, but these kind of spots are still lingering after I've tried just about everything (CLR, Cola, 0000 steel wool, bar keepers friend) but these marks won't go away. Image 1 - https://prnt.sc/IP-t7hFsuvGJ Image 2 - https://prnt.sc/ACeymJ530-HL (trying to buff this out, I ruined the paintfill too, why do I keep doing this to perfectly good clubs) Image 3 - https://prnt.sc/5pRM67vePwF1 See attached image for the markings I'm referring to, can't tell if its rust in these spots or is just wear marks I'm not gonna get out. Would love your guy's opinions. Btw... Ultimately going to try cold bluing with birchwood casey super blue that comes in tomorrow, to see if I can salvage a blue finish and see how it turns out if I fail its going back to the Scotty custom shop here pretty soon...

