ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

WOTW Time Machine: Sam Burns’ Rolex Datjust 41 “Wimbledon” from the 2018 Savannah Golf Championship

By Brian Knudson
GolfWRX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Burns won the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend, but decided not to wear his watch while accepting the trophy. I know he owns, and still wears, his Rolex Datejust 41 “Wimbledon” as I have seen it on his Instagram page. So lets take a closer look at his 2-tone Datejust...

www.golfwrx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Dustin Johnson Sponsorship News

Most people assumed that Dustin Johnson's decision to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series would generate some strong reactions from both the PGA Tour and his sponsors. Well, they weren't wrong. On Wednesday, RBC announced that it has ended its relationship with Johnson. "As a result of the...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

PGA star Dustin Johnson dealt major blow amid Super Golf League coup

PGA star Dustin Johnson made headlines when his name appeared in the field of the Saudi Super Golf League’s first event, the LIV Golf Invitational. The PGA has made it very clear that its golfers would face punishment, potentially in the form of a lifetime ban, for joining the rival league. While a potential PGA ban could be in the works, Johnson — and fellow golfer Graeme McDowell — were hit with this major blow, as reported by ESPN:
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
Richard Mille
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth join Tiger Woods in JP McManus Pro-Am field

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth have joined Tiger Woods and the superstar cast teeing it up at the JP McManus Pro-Am in July. The event announced the addition of Scheffler and Spieth to the field on Tuesday morning as well as PGA Tour winners Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy says first LIV Golf field is "nothing to jump up and down about"

Rory McIlroy described the field for the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series as "nothing to jump up and down about" when compared to the PGA Tour. McIlroy admitted some of his close friends have signed up for the event on June 9 at Centurion Golf Club near London, potentially referring to previous Ryder Cup teammates in Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Course#White Gold#Tour Championship#Wotw Time Machine#Instagram#Web Com Tour#Jewels Power Reserve#Pga Tour#Rolex
GolfWRX

Why Brandt Snedeker is using his buddy’s Odyssey putter from 2007

Historically speaking, Brandt Snedeker has been one of the PGA Tour’s best putters throughout his career. In fact, you have to go all the way back to 2008 to find a year that he finished outside the top-40 in Strokes Gained: Putting for a season. Also, since joining the...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen in field for LIV Golf's London event; no Phil Mickelson

After a slight delay, we finally learned who is heading to London for the LIV Golf Series opener on June 9–11 at the Centurion Golf Club. Among those in the field for the debut event for the outfit fronted by Greg Norman and backed by the Saudis is Dustin Johnson, a former No. 1 player in the world who has a pair of majors under his belt. LIV officials had previously insisted the field would be announced last Friday — which is also the day each week the PGA Tour announces fields — but the news wasn’t released until Tuesday night.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

The Wedge Guy: Hard 8-iron or easy 7? (The SCor Method)

One of the nuances of this game is you are rarely faced with an approach shot that is “textbook” to your standard yardage with any iron. Almost all of your approach shots will fall somewhere “in-between” clubs, due to yardage, wind, elevation, or other factors. In order to play your best golf, you have to be able to dial in those distances that fall in between your textbook yardages.
GOLF
GolfWRX

The Pace Space

Hi WRX people, I started using my late grandpa's Scotty Cameron the other day and it had some slight rusty looking spots, so ended up I trying to use white vinegar/water to remove them quickly like an idiot and ruined the entire gun blue finish and basically just have it back in a raw carbon steel state now which it looking pretty good, but these kind of spots are still lingering after I've tried just about everything (CLR, Cola, 0000 steel wool, bar keepers friend) but these marks won't go away. Image 1 - https://prnt.sc/IP-t7hFsuvGJ Image 2 - https://prnt.sc/ACeymJ530-HL (trying to buff this out, I ruined the paintfill too, why do I keep doing this to perfectly good clubs) Image 3 - https://prnt.sc/5pRM67vePwF1 See attached image for the markings I'm referring to, can't tell if its rust in these spots or is just wear marks I'm not gonna get out. Would love your guy's opinions. Btw... Ultimately going to try cold bluing with birchwood casey super blue that comes in tomorrow, to see if I can salvage a blue finish and see how it turns out if I fail its going back to the Scotty custom shop here pretty soon...
BICYCLES
GolfWRX

Puma launches new Ignite Articulate golf shoe

Puma Golf has just released its new golf shoe — just in time for hitting the course this summer!. The Ignite Articulate golf sneaker takes Puma Golf sneakers to the next level with this totally new design. According to Puma:. “Built to meet the rigorous performance demands, quality requirements,...
GOLF
GolfWRX

2022 Memorial Tournament: Best prop bets

Seven of the world top-10 tee it up at ‘Jack’s Place’ this week, and whilst the field is missing top-of-the-shop Scottie Scheffler and recent PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, there’s enough there with the last three three champions and runner-up slots all represented. Whilst Matt Vincenzi...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Carlos Ortiz explains why he’s still using irons released 9 years ago

Despite popular belief of mainstream golf fans, not all PGA Tour players use the newest possible technology, especially when it comes to irons. One of the most popular “old” irons on the PGA Tour are Ping’s S55 models, which were released to the public in November 2013. PGA Tour players such as Bubba Watson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Carlos Ortiz still have the irons in their bags.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (6/1/22): Ping i59 Irons

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Adam Scott is testing custom 1-of-1 Miura irons at the 2022 Memorial Tournament (UPDATED)

And there it is! Adam Scott confirmed via his official Instagram account that he’s switching into the new custom Miura irons this week at the 2022 Memorial Tournament. Adam Scott showed up on Wednesday for his pro-am with only the custom Miura irons in his bag. Speaking with Adam Scott on Tuesday evening following his practice round, Scott revealed that he’s testing the custom Miura irons because of the difference in sole design:
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy