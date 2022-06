By now it's clear unthinkable violence, often fueled by racism or hatred toward a specific religion or ethnicity, can happen anywhere. An 18-year-old man allegedly shot and killed 10 people May 14 in Buffalo, N.Y. at a supermarket in a predominantly Black community. A gunman motivated by hate for Taiwanese people fired on congregants May 15 at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Calif., killing one person and wounding five others. Locally, someone spray-painted a swastika on the garage door of home near Ormond Beach May 10 or 11.

2 DAYS AGO