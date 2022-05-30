Long-term future of motorboating at Prospect Lake in flux

The long-term future of boating at Prospect Lake is in flux as the city works on new aeration system designs. The Gazette, file

As the summer season starts at Memorial Park, the long-term future of motorboating at the lake is in flux.

The city of Colorado Springs is waiting on design plans for a new aeration system needed to help combat the poisonous blue-green algae that has closed Prospect Lake several times in recent years. The type of aeration system selected will determine whether motorboating on the lake can be allowed going forward. For example, if fountains — which would help break the water tension and prevent algae growth — are used, boats would likely have to be banned because they could harm the fountains.

The city has requested several design options for the aeration system and those are expected to be released in June, said Kim King, recreation and administration manager of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. The design process was delayed because the city contractor needed to map the bottom of the lake.

The aeration system has been at the center of controversy in recent months because the city initially said the lake would have to be closed, at least short term, to motorboating to accommodate the new system. Following public outcry, the city administration committed in March to keeping the lake open to motorboats.

Once the new designs are complete, King said, they will be presented to City Council to keep the board informed. The city administration overseen by the mayor's office ultimately will decide on the long-term system.

Councilman Dave Donelson pointed out in an interview that the city committed in a resolution in the 1970s to keep the lake open to motor boating until an alternative is found. For example, the planned Gary Bostrom Reservoir, expected to be 146.5 acres along East Bradley Road, could be open to boats after it is built. But the planned lake is likely still years in the future.

"I think it’s unfair to take away something that’s been a historical activity on that lake," Donelson said.

Donelson noted that the motorboating advocates also want to see the blue-green algae problem solved.

The algae can thrive in warm and stagnant water and emit toxins that cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and other health effects.

King said she thought the recent cold weather could help stave off a closure because of the algae. The city also recently topped off the lake for the summer season and will continue enzyme treatments.

The city has set aside $459,036 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the aeration project. The city needs to be under contract for construction by 2024 and finish it by 2026 to stay within federal guidelines, King said.