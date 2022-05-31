ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming and Luna County community calendar for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 4 days ago

Thursday Night Bingo

The Columbus Club will host Thursday Night Bingo games at 6 p.m. on June 2, at 1400 S. Ruby St. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Payouts are between $150 to $300 per game.

There is a concession stand on site and no outside food or drink is allowed.

Church barbecue

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 513 W. First St. in Deming, NM will have a barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. Plates are $10 for brisket or ribs and $12 for a combination of brisket and ribs.

Delivery is available within city limits. Call 575-936-4279 after 10 a.m. on Friday for orders. Proceeds benefit the building revitalization project.

State police checkpoints

New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver's license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during June 2022.

NMSP is bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising.

These checkpoints are helping to change society's attitude about driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drive impaired.

Community Coalition meets

The Community Coalition will meet at noon on Wednesday at the La Fonda Restaurant Banquet Room, 601 E. Pine Street in Deming, NM.

The tentative agenda includes presentation by:

• Julie Bolton, Deming Senior Center

• Sheila Anderson-Roque, Southwest Pediatric and Family Care

• Joanna Costilla, Cancer Support of Deming & Luna County

• John Kutinac and Dolores Coronado, NM Department of Health

• Claudia Hernandez, Amanecer Community Counseling Center

The Community Coalition will not meet in July. The next scheduled meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the La Fonda.

DAC Membership Meeting

The annual Deming Art Council Membership Meeting will be ednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Deming Art Center, 100 S. Gold St.

The election of board members and officers will take place at that time and your presence is necessary. If interested in being on the board, submit your information prior to the meeting. You must be a member to be elected to the board.

Little Gallery gifts

The Little Gallery Gift Shop has some new and exciting additions to the inventory of fine art. Whether you are shopping for yourself or a gift, this is the place to find something artistic and unusual gifts, including handmade greeting cards, jewelry, and more.

The Little Gallery is located in the back end of the Deming Art Center, 100 S. Gold Street.

Mary Jo Stinson is the Little Gallery Artist of the Month for June. Stop in and view Mary’s impressive work.

krwg.org

Public Meeting on Black Fire Wednesday

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the Black fire Tuesday at 6 a.m. and plans to hold a community meeting Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Sapillo Volunteer Fire Station, 860 HWY 35 North, Mimbres, NM. Interactive Evacuation Map: A real-time, interactive evacuation...
MIMBRES, NM
lascrucescvb.org

Experience Out-of-this-World Thrills in Las Cruces, NM This Summer

View Rockets at the Spaceport America Cup, Discover the Rich History of Space Exploration and Research. Las Cruces, New Mexico—the place for space and official city of Spaceport America—will host the kickoff to the 2022 Spaceport America Cup. The world’s largest intercollegiate rocketry conference and competition, the Spaceport America Cup will showcase the talents of over 1,700 students and competitors from across the globe, running June 21–25.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Delay explained in former Grant County DA’s DWI case

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are explaining why it took so long to refile DWI charges against a former district attorney. “I was observing your driving, Francesca, when we were coming over here. You swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic, almost hitting a vehicle right now,” said a deputy in lapel video of the […]
SILVER CITY, NM
