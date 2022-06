With the inclement weather the past week, the City of Sedalia plans to close sections of South Park Avenue to the north of West 6th Street to the south of West 7th Street to through traffic periodically from June 6 to June 9. These road closures will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day. Residents along South Park Avenue will be able to access their driveways during this time.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO