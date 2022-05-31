ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcellus girls race to fifth place at MITCA

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
The Marcellus girls finished fifth at the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Division 4 meet held in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday.

The Lady Wildcats piled up 806.5 points for fifth place. Athens won the event with 1073.5 points followed by Hillsdale Academy with 1000.5 and White Cloud in third with 854.5 points. Finishing fourth was Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart with 820 points.

Madi Simpson took first place in th ehigh jump event. She leaped 5-2 to claim first while Laerke Kronborg was fifth at 4-8 and Brooklyn VanTilburg was eighth at 4-6.

Simpson finished third in the long jump event at 15-1. Talan Hiemstra came in fourth position in the pole vault at 7-6, Madisyn Harrison finished sixth at 7-0.

In discus action, Jenna Wells came in sixth position at 83-8. Wells was 10th in the shot put at 29-7.

Simpson ran well in the hurdles as well. She placed second overall in the 100 hurdles at 17.07 seconds and fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.49 seconds.

Addie Curtis had a pair of Top 10 finishes in the distance races. She placed seventh in the mile run at 6:00.09 and eighth in the two-mile at 14:08.64. Curtis also came in seventh in the 800 run at 2:44.19.

Marcellus’ 800 relay team finished seventh. Layna Cardella, Lindsay Huss, Michelle Clapp and VanTilburg ran a time of 2:02.12 in that race.

The mile relay came in 10th. Kronborg, Lily Scoggin, Clapp and Edriana Madiam finished with a time of 5:05.35.

Marcellus’ two-mile relay team finished sixth.

Curtis, Merle Muntefering, Kronborg and Veronica Trunzer completed the race with a time of 11:34.97.

