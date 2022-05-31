Selck set to retire at end of June

Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck officially announced his intention to retire at the May 19 Police and Fire Commission meeting.

“After 28-plus years of law enforcement in Lake Mills and three and a half years as chief of police, it is my privilege to state I am retiring as of June 29 — it will be my last physical day in the building,” Selck said. His official final calendar day with the department will be July 5.

“Most people in law enforcement reach a point where they just know it is time to get out. I have reached that point. At 53 (54 in August) and over 30 years in law enforcement, I have reached my maximum benefit with the Wisconsin Retirement System,” the retiring chief said in an email to the Leader newspaper.

Selck began his career with the Lake Mills Police Department March 1, 1994 and was promoted to sergeant on Dec. 1, 1996. He was named captain Jan. 1, 2014 and became chief Oct. 8, 2018. During his career with the LMPD he was named acting chief on three occasions.

According to city manager Steve Wilke, the police and fire commission will be tasked with overseeing the process of hiring a new police chief.

- Amber Gerber