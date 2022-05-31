Erik Ten Hag Target Jurrien Timber Breaks Silence on Manchester United Links

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has broke his silence on rumours linking him away from the Dutch capital.

Many reports suggest that his former manager Erik Ten Hag wants to bring him with him to Manchester United, and that the club could move for him this summer.

The 21 year-old told Telegraaf : “Eventually my feeling will decide my decision. The picture has to be perfect. You could move to a big club, but you do want to play.”

IMAGO / ANP

One of the reasons the Dutchman may decide to stay in Amsterdam is attraction of Champions League football - something The Red Devils can't offer this season.

“If you won’t play, it would be better to stay at Ajax. Ajax is also a huge club, we play UCL football. That ain't nothing.”

“I am focused on the upcoming games with the National Team and after that I will go on holiday. That’s when I will start thinking about it.”

He finished: “Of course I can still develop myself at Ajax, I am 100% sure of that. I don’t have the feeling that I am done at this club. But I can develop myself at other clubs too.”

