ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik Ten Hag Target Jurrien Timber Breaks Silence on Manchester United Links

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gNN8_0fvmomPp00

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has broke his silence on rumours linking him away from the Dutch capital.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has broke his silence on rumours linking him away from the Dutch capital.

Many reports suggest that his former manager Erik Ten Hag wants to bring him with him to Manchester United, and that the club could move for him this summer.

The 21 year-old told Telegraaf : “Eventually my feeling will decide my decision. The picture has to be perfect. You could move to a big club, but you do want to play.”

IMAGO / ANP

One of the reasons the Dutchman may decide to stay in Amsterdam is attraction of Champions League football - something The Red Devils can't offer this season.

“If you won’t play, it would be better to stay at Ajax. Ajax is also a huge club, we play UCL football. That ain't nothing.”

“I am focused on the upcoming games with the National Team and after that I will go on holiday. That’s when I will start thinking about it.”

He finished: “Of course I can still develop myself at Ajax, I am 100% sure of that. I don’t have the feeling that I am done at this club. But I can develop myself at other clubs too.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool’s Highest Earners Revealed, Three Players On At Least £200,000 Per Week

Liverpool’s wage bill has been unveiled, and Virgil van Dijk tops the list, raking in a whopping £11.4 million a year. This comes as no surprise as the Dutch centre back is one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp, Van Dijk is the record holder for the longest run without defeat at home in the Premier League, his last defeat at Anfield was against Liverpool, when he was playing for Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Ten Hag
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United Links#Ajax#Dutchman#The Red Devils#Ucl#The National Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Manchester United starlet Facundo Pellistri assists Edinson Cavani against Mexico

Facundo Pellistri continues to perform for Uruguay despite not getting much of a look in at Deportivo Alaves this season. The 20-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for Manchester United after joining the club from Penarol in October 2020. Other than scoring against Derby County in a pre-season friendly, United fans have seen very little of Pellistri since his arrival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba 'is weighing up offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG' while on holiday in the US after his Manchester United exit on a free transfer, with the superstar keen to make his next move the 'right' one

Paul Pogba has received offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports, with the Manchester United midfielder currently mulling them over on holiday as he prepares to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer. The superstar's underwhelming second spell with the Red Devils will officially come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
775
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy