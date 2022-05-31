ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’ Be on Paramount+?

By Kayla Cobb
 4 days ago
In 2006, South Park made waves with one of its biggest and most controversial television events of all time: the two-part “Cartoon Wars.” Now, sixteen years later, the animated comedy is going back onto the battlefield. This week marks the premiere of South Park: The Streaming Wars on Paramount+, the streaming service’s new exclusive and raunchy original. And since South Park’s first “war” ended with the show depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad twice and both episodes being cut from HBO Max’s release of the series, the stakes are high.

Wondering how you can watch this new and surely ridiculous installment? Here’s everything you need to know.

When Will South Park: The Streaming Wars Be on Paramount+?

Wednesdays are once again reserved for Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman. The latest South Park TV movie will premiere on Paramount+ this Wednesday, June 1.

What Time Will South Park: The Streaming Wars Be on Paramount+?

Typically, new episodes of Paramount+ shows premiere on the streaming service at 3/2c a.m. If you don’t see The Streaming Wars appear right away, don’t panic. Refresh your browser or app and it should be there.

How to Watch South Park: The Streaming Wars Online For Free

This isn’t any old episode of South Park. It’s a Paramount+ exclusive movie, which means that if you want to watch, you need access to this mountain of entertainment. Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to sign up for this particular streaming service. Ad-supported plans start at $4.99 a month. If you hate commercials, the ad-free option will cost you $9.99 a month.

But can you subscribe for free? Sort of. Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial for new and eligible subscribers, so that’s an option if you want to try before you buy.

Is There a Trailer for the New South Park Movie? What Is It About?

There sure is, and you can check it out now. As for what this new special is about, remember how absurd inflation and Cartman’s time as a real estate agent led to him and his mom moving into a hotdog restaurant? This town’s resident sociopath isn’t a fan of their new home. The Streaming Wars will focus on a battle of wills between Cartman and his mom as Cartman runs away. What any of this has to do with streaming remains a mystery, but it’s sure to be insane.

How Many South Park Movies Are Left?

In August of 2021, it was announced that Paramount+ had paid Matt Stone and Trey Parker $900 million for 14 exclusive South Park specials. Though these installments were originally dubbed as movies, it’s more accurate to think of them as longer, bonus South Park episodes. Last year saw the launch of two of those specials, and The Streaming Wars marks the first one to premiere in 2022. That means we have 11 of these episodes remaining.

When Will New Episodes of South Park Premiere?

That remains a mystery. In the early part of 2022, Comedy Central premiered six new episodes, which composed Season 25. We still don’t know if those will be the only episodes we’ll be seeing this year or if there are more mainline episodes on the way.

