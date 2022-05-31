ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shannon Beador gets dragged for hanging with Kelly Dodd

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFhQi_0fvmoY0X00

Fans are slamming Shannon Beador for hanging out with controversial “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd over the weekend.

Beador, 58, and Dodd, 46, celebrated Memorial Day with radio personality Jeff Lewis and his boyfriend Irish chef Stuart O’Keeffe at their “Chumporial Day Party” on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beador posted a series of photos of herself, Lewis, and Dodd enjoying the holiday, but many of her followers were upset that she’s still friends with Dodd – who recently faced backlash for comparing the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to Sept 11.

“Really Shannon you’re still friends with Kelly? After the things she said about the school shooting in Uvalde. You are the company you keep,” someone commented under her Monday Instagram photo dump, which also showed podcast host Heather McDonald in attendance.

“I thought you were better than this, @shannonbeador and @heathermcdonald. Hanging with Kelly Dodd? Seriously? 🙄” another chimed in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bY4tJ_0fvmoY0X00
Dodd and Beador were among some of the celebrities who spent Memorial Day Weekend at Lewis’ party.
shannonbeador/Instagram

“@shannonbeador still hanging out with Kelly Dodd 🤔 not a good look. I guess you’re showing us who you really are…. Guilty by association. Definitely not my favorite RHOC member anymore,” someone else wrote.

“The fact that you and @jljefflewis hang out with Kelly Dodd says a lot about you both…and it’s not good,” another commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWPQK_0fvmoY0X00
Other fans seemed to enjoy that the former frenemies have evolved into close friends.
shannonbeador/Instagram

“you being around kelly lowers your stock about 99%,” a user wrote.

Some fans, however, seemed to enjoy that the two were still friends even after Dodd was fired from “RHOC” nearly one year ago.

“I’m so happy you and Kelly are still friends ♥️” someone commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5MsL_0fvmoY0X00
Dodd has not been a stranger to controversy over the last few years.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Pretty girls 😍Kelly never looked so good and happy nice to see your friends 👏👏👏❤️,” another wrote.

“You look amazing Shannon, great to see Kelly 😍” someone added.

Dodd, who has made other controversial remarks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic , the Black Lives Matter movement and other social issues , clarified her reposted graphic that suggested the government should “secure the schools” similar to when they “secured the cockpits” after 9/11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDQXo_0fvmoY0X00
“I feel horrible for those little kids and those families,” Dodd said after facing backlash for a tweet about the Uvalde shooting.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“We have to be proactive to stop another shooting from happening, that’s all I meant,” Dodd said in an Instagram video on Sunday . “Of course I have empathy. I’m a mother too. I feel horrible for those little kids and those families. This should’ve never happened, and it should never happen again.”

Dodd’s husband Rick Leventhal also chimed in saying all his wife meant by her tweet was that they’re suggesting a “frontline” at schools “until we can fix the gun laws.”

Comments / 13

can’t change Mother Nature
4d ago

Hang with whoever you want. People will be nasty no matter what you do. That’s todays society let’s cry and complain about everything, the we all win mentality is showing.

Reply
6
Kathy Balter
4d ago

I wish we could all just agree to disagree when we have different opinions.

Reply
8
Related
StyleCaster

These Real Housewives Salaries Prove Why We’re Down Here & They’re Up There

Click here to read the full article. For more than 15 years, Bravo fans have been fascinated with Real Housewives salaries. From Bethenny Frankel to Lisa Vanderpump to Nene Leakes, the Real Housewives of Bravo’s 10 cities are known to make millions per year for their on-air feuds and memorable one-liners. But that wasn’t always the case. The Real Housewives franchise started back in 2006 with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The original series—which starred OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and four other Housewives—led to the creation of Housewives shows in nine other cities across the...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Rick Leventhal Defends Wife Kelly Dodd; Says It’s Not Her Fault He Wasn’t Invited To His Daughter’s Wedding

Kelly Dodd doesn’t just fight with her former costars and anyone who will cross her path on social media. In her latest blow up, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star is battling family. After husband Rick Leventhal wasn’t invited to his daughter’s wedding, Kelly freaked on social media. And she caused quite the […] The post Rick Leventhal Defends Wife Kelly Dodd; Says It’s Not Her Fault He Wasn’t Invited To His Daughter’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin

Just in time for Pride Month, Kelly Dodd is making headlines for making insinuations about Harry Hamlin’s sexuality. It’s weird, and it’s gross, but at this point, it’s what we come to expect from the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. And if there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Lisa Rinna, it’s […] The post Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Says Bethenny Frankel Is Her Idol

Bethenny Frankel is arguably one of the most iconic housewives of all time. And she’s unarguably the most successful. She joined Real Housewives of New York back in 2008 as a struggling chef. Or a “cook” if you’re asking Kelly Bensimon. Bethenny was the only cast member who wasn’t an actual housewife, but a young […] The post Lisa Rinna Says Bethenny Frankel Is Her Idol appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Page Six

Kelly Dodd predicts Gina Kirschenheiter’s boyfriend will dump her without ‘RHOC’

Kelly Dodd says Gina Kirschenheiter’s boyfriend, Travis Mullen, will leave her — “guaranteed” — if she’s not brought back for another season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Though Kirschenheiter’s job doesn’t appear to be at stake, Dodd seems to think Bravo won’t offer the Long Island native a contract for Season 17. “Guaranteed that Travis [Mullen] dumps her!! Watch,” Dodd, 46, replied to an Instagram user who asked how she felt about the possibility of “Gina getting fired.” The “RHOC” alum went on to reiterate how sorry she feels for Kirschenheiter and Mullen’s six combined children because they live together in...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé: Liz updates fans on her relationship with Ed in 2022

After their bumpy ride on 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the show are wondering if Ed and Liz are still together in 2022. Big Ed is nothing short of a reality TV icon. He is known for his controversial behaviour on 90 Day Fiancé, as viewers have joined him on his journey to finding love.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Former Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Drops First Look At Gorgeous Wedding Gown As She Gets Married A Second Time

Vanderpump Rules fans will remember the days of old when Stassi Schroeder would infamously throw birthday party tantrums over it being her day and not anyone else’s. Well, she's no longer on the show after getting fired by Bravo in 2020, but she's still making headlines this week. That's because the former reality star has dropped the first look at her gorgeous wedding gown as she gets married for the second time.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Bethenny Frankel Responds to Erika Jayne's Comment on Her Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Watch: Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama. Bethenny Frankel has a message for a certain Real Housewife on the opposite coast. The Bravo alum took to Twitter on May 19 to respond to comments made by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne on the previous night's Watch What Happens Live. There, host Andy Cohen asked Erika if, prior to the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, she had ever heard any rumors about him owing people money.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Leventhal
Person
Shannon Beador
Person
Heather Mcdonald
bravotv.com

Elton John Has a Message for One of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Elton John has been at the center of the drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now the music icon has something to say about the show. In advance of the May 18 episode of RHOBH, John and his husband, David Furnish, took to Instagram to show their support for Diana Jenkins, who made her debut on the show Wednesday night. “So, Diana, thank you. Good luck tonight. We love you so much. Thanks for all your support,” John said in a video of him and Furnish, shared on Diana’s Instagram. “And we’ll be cheering from a long way away.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Brittany Cartwright Is “Sad” Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Talk To Her And Jax Taylor As Much Since Vanderpump Rules Exit

Sometimes, very rarely, I find myself wondering, in part fascination and part horror, what Jax Taylor’s life is like post Vanderpump Rules. He and Brittany Cartwright “left” the show after a long run and the Number One Guy In The Group has been in denial ever since. It was time — we, as a society, […] The post Brittany Cartwright Is “Sad” Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Talk To Her And Jax Taylor As Much Since Vanderpump Rules Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub

Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish#Heathermcdonald#Rhoc#Jljefflewis
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Accuses Kathy Hilton Of Being “A Homophobic Racist” In Leaked DM Screenshots

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is slowly heating up to transform Kathy Hilton from the fan-favorite Friend Of to the potential villain of the season. Well, it’s looking like it’s either going to be her or Diana Jenkins. Erika Jayne is supportive of anyone taking the spotlight off of her mess for a moment. Oy vey. […] The post Lisa Rinna Accuses Kathy Hilton Of Being “A Homophobic Racist” In Leaked DM Screenshots appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Page Six

112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy