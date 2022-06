Click here to read the full article. Two great teams. Lots of big stars. An exciting game. Big television markets. Momentum from a ratings rise during the regular season and playoffs. And it all added up to the lowest ratings for Game 1 of the National Basketball Assn.’s finals in many years. The Thursday night NBA Finals opener between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics was the least-watched Game 1 held in June since the San Antonio Spurs swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007, some 15 years ago. Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch, reports that Game 1 drew a 6.3...

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO