Section of Vaughan Road Closed

NORFOLK, Va. — The rising cost of gas isn't the only concern coming from the 7-Eleven by Tidewater Drive and East Bayview Boulevard in the Ocean View area of Norfolk. A woman, who wished to stay anonymous, described filling up about four gallons of regular unleaded gas on the morning of May 27. She recounted what happened just a few minutes later.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO