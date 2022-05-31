ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Section of Vaughan Road Closed

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaughan Road (between Halifax Rd. and Flank Rd.) will be...

WRIC - ABC 8News

New questions surround circumstances of James River dam accident

While local government policy listed on the City of Richmond’s website says anyone seeking to be on the James River when the river level exceeds 9-feet must retain a permit - a water depth federal officials have listed the James reached at the time of a Memorial Day dam accident - several sources tell 8News the city policy may no longer be in effect.
RICHMOND, VA
Traffic
NBC12

Tractor-trailer crashes through guardrail

New PSA launched to encourage teens to speak out about violence. Hundreds recognize Memorial Day at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. James River crests at over 9 feet making for unsafe conditions. Updated: 1 hours ago. Meteor storm possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Updated: May. 29, 2022 at 6:17...
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Richmond

June 1, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street on May 31 around 5:30 p.m. for a pedestrian crash. When officers arrived, they found...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Woman dies after hit by a car in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom

Richmond police said officers are investigating the incident, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Officers arrived at the scene for the report of a vehicle striking a person. Upon arrival, officers found the adult female pedestrian down. Police said she was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she later died due to her injuries.
RICHMOND, VA

