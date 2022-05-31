ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station Comment-to-Win Sweepstakes

KSDK
 4 days ago

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the "St. Louis Union Station Aquarium Comment-to-Win Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 1

saucemagazine.com

11 food events to check out in St. Louis this month

June 3 to 4 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street, Collinsville, internationalhorseradishfestival.com. Come for the bloody mary contest, stay for the local food and horseradish root toss. There are also local craft vendors; a new kids area in the city hall parking lot; a car show on Saturday; live entertainment; cornhole at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery and more. This is a great family-friendly festival celebrating the Horseradish Capital of the World. Free admission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Fairground Park’s Safe Summer Launch starts Friday

ST. LOUIS – Kids and their families can join the Safe Summer Launch and Camp Sun Splash at Fairground Park in north St. Louis. Torchbearers 2 and the Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will lead the launch on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Families can also sign up for the camp which offers meals, swimming, and field trips at no cost to residents. A long list of organizations will help families with a safe place for their kids to spend the summer, amid worries of accidental injuries and gun violence spiking every summer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Here’s who you can expect to see at St. Louis PrideFest 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Pride St. Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for its PrideFest later this month. PrideFest is set for the weekend of June 25 near Soldier’s Memorial in downtown St. Louis. Saturday headliners will include Latin pop star Vassy and Grammy-nominated vocalist, Deborah Cox. You might remember Cox from her 2009 hit “Nobody’s Supposed to be Here.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 5 classics restaurants across St. Louis are getting a second life, thanks to some retooling

As any restaurant owner will tell you, it’s extremely difficult to keep the business afloat. Even successful restaurants run on razor-thin margins, and an unforeseen issue – like a global pandemic – may mean the end. Yet against all odds, St. Louis is home to several spots that have lasted upward of 80 years, like The Tenderloin Room, with a reputation to match. In the same spirit, local entrepreneurs are also reimagining their favorite longtime spots, such as The Parkmoor Drive-In, for a new generation of diners. Here, learn how local restaurateurs are ensuring these five beloved spots stay relevant for years to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Medical marijuana cards offered at Union Station expo

ST. LOUIS – Union Station will hold a Consumer Cannabis Exposition Friday and Saturday. There will be an opportunity for people to receive Missouri and Illinois marijuana medical patient card certification, celebrity chef cooking demonstrations, glass blowing artisans, and consumer cannabis products on display by Midwest 50 cannabis companies. Click here to get a free […]
UNION, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri business brings the farm to the front door

ST. LOUIS – The concept of market wagoning is literally bringing the farm to the front door. Established in the middle of the pandemic, more than 55 food producers in the St. Louis area benefit from the food delivery service. Co-owner of Nature’s Plow Julie Deering shared how the business is working out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Serious two-vehicle crash in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A serious crash involving at least two vehicles happened in Downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on North Broadway at East Taylor off of I-70. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. It is also unknown at this time what led up to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis Mayor Jones tests positive for COVID

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night. She was notified that she was exposed to COVID after she attended public events on Wednesday. One of which included a celebration for the new nonstop service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany. After being notified, Jones canceled […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

STL Toasted, St. Louis' First Toasted Ravioli Restaurant, Is Now Open

Ever since he announced that he and his wife, Brittany Abernathy, were opening a restaurant dedicated to toasted ravioli, Matthew Fuller has received a number of messages to his social media accounts. Most reach out to offer support and words of encouragement for bringing to life such a fun homage to the region's signature savory dish. Some, however, wonder if he's been listening in on their conversations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire burns four-family house in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A four-family house was on fire early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on Alaska Avenue near Itaska Street. The fire appeared to have started in one unit on the second floor. Everyone got out safely. Water crews were also called to that location because […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

A church accused of being a cult is the new owner of the crumbling Wildwood mansion previously owned by rap superstar Nelly. According to St. Louis County property records, the St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church bought the 10,000 square foot, Tuscan-style pad near Hidden Valley last year. It is hardly the church's only high-value holding in the area.
CHESTERFIELD, MO

