Air force to get largest share of Germany's 100 billion euro defence bulk-up

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - The lion's share of the 100 billion euro special fund Germany is allocating to rebuilding its military after Russia's invasion of Ukraine will go to the air force, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The document envisages 40.9 billion euros being spent on developments and purchases including of new Eurofighter and F35 jets and a successor to the Tornado warplane, as well as the building of a space-based early warning system.

Other allocations of 19.3 billion euros to the navy and 16.6 billion euros to the army will see the purchase of new ships and submarines and the development of a successor to the Marder infantry fighting vehicle, the document showed.

Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Thomas Escritt Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.